Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,483 in the last 365 days.

Back to school time kicks off EGLE’s presence at career fairs throughout Michigan

It’s back to school time, and that means the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is hitting the road to participate in many career fairs at Michigan colleges and universities.

September marks the start of the time when EGLE ramps up participation in career fairs, says Cindy Whittum, EGLE’s recruitment and internship specialist.

“Participating at career fairs – with the support of EGLE staffers onsite – improves EGLE’s name recognition as one of the best places for environmental professionals to work,” she said. “It allows us to connect directly with future talent and create ways to engage with them throughout their college career. And it allows us to build stronger relationships with the college and university faculty and staff for future outreach and partnerships. It’s also a way for EGLE to promote key roles that we currently need to fill and fill in the future.”

Career fairs have also proven to be great places to promote EGLE’s summer internship program.

Check out the upcoming career fairs and events where EGLE will have presence through early November.

 

Date

Career Fair Event

Time

9/23

Michigan Technological University Fall 2025 Career Fair

12p – 5p

9/24

Michigan State University Civil and Environmental Engineering Career Fair

4p – 6p

10/1

Wayne State University All-Majors Fall Career Fair

1p – 5p

10/1

Grand Valley State University – State of MI Recruiter Panel Discussion (GVSU students only)

11a – 12:30p

10/8

Eastern Michigan University IT/STEM Job and Internship Fair

1p – 5p

10/9

Michigan State University Student Success and Access Fair

3p – 6p

10/14

Grand Valley State University Fall Career and Internship Fair

1p – 5p

10/29

Northern Michigan University Fall Job Fair

1p – 4p

10/29

Western Michigan University Life, Physical and Environmental Science Career Fair

11a – 1p

11/5

University of Michigan Dearborn Fall Career Fair

10a – 1p

11/6

Michigan Technological University Natural Resources Career Fair

10a – 2p

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Back to school time kicks off EGLE’s presence at career fairs throughout Michigan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more