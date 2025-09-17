Back to school time kicks off EGLE’s presence at career fairs throughout Michigan

It’s back to school time, and that means the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is hitting the road to participate in many career fairs at Michigan colleges and universities.

September marks the start of the time when EGLE ramps up participation in career fairs, says Cindy Whittum, EGLE’s recruitment and internship specialist.

“Participating at career fairs – with the support of EGLE staffers onsite – improves EGLE’s name recognition as one of the best places for environmental professionals to work,” she said. “It allows us to connect directly with future talent and create ways to engage with them throughout their college career. And it allows us to build stronger relationships with the college and university faculty and staff for future outreach and partnerships. It’s also a way for EGLE to promote key roles that we currently need to fill and fill in the future.”

Career fairs have also proven to be great places to promote EGLE’s summer internship program.

Check out the upcoming career fairs and events where EGLE will have presence through early November.