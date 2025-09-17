Feather In Her Cap Award Nominations Open. Organization Adds New Award to Recognize Animal Health ‘Champions of Women’

Feather in Her Cap Award

Nominations open for four awards, including new recognition honoring advocates of any gender supporting women’s advancement in animal health

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc., announced today that nominations are open for four awards celebrating the achievements and advocacy of women in the Animal Health industry. Recipients will be honored at the Feather in Her Cap annual awards event on Monday, January 19, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.This year’s awards include a new honor, the Champion of Women award, which recognizes individuals of any gender who have demonstrated a consistent and measurable record of mentorship, sponsorship, and advocacy for women’s advancement and leadership in the industry. By introducing this inclusive recognition, the Feather in Her Cap Association reaffirms its commitment to building a more equitable and diverse future for animal health.“Mentorship and sponsorship have the power to transform careers and open doors for the next generation of leaders,” said Jenny Wojteczko, treasurer of Feather in Her Cap. “The Champion of Women award allows us to recognize those who use their influence, time and resources to ensure women’s success in animal health and create lasting impact across our industry.”Nominations are open until Saturday, Nov. 8:• The Feather in Her Cap Award – given to a woman with at least 10 years in the Animal Health industry who has made significant contributions to her field and exhibited a commitment to mentoring women in the industry.• The High Flyer Award – given to a woman with 4-10 years in the Animal Health industry who has achieved at least one major accomplishment and demonstrates a working relationship with a mentor in the industry.• The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award – recognizes a woman founder, co-founder or CEO of an early-stage company serving the animal health industry. This award aims to celebrate women’s innovative contributions to the field and foster a more inclusive innovation ecosystem.• The Champion of Women Award – recognizes individuals of any gender who have consistently demonstrated measurable impact in advancing women’s careers within the animal health industry. Nominees should have at least 10 years of mentorship, sponsorship or advocacy experience supporting multiple female professionals. Recipients are recognized as role models for inclusivity, professional excellence and dedication to empowering women, and must exhibit values aligned with Feather in Her Cap’s mission to support and celebrate women in the industry.The Feather in Her Cap Association Awards began in 2017 to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the Animal Health industry and inspire other women to pursue careers in the field.For sponsorship opportunities, additional award criteria, nomination details and event registration, please visit featherinhercap.org or contact Jenny Wojteczko at treasurer@featherinhercap.org.About Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc.The Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women in the animal health industry. Follow the association on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/feather-in-her-cap-awards and learn more by visiting the organization’s website at featherinhercap.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.