Feather in Her Cap Association Introduces New Award Created to Honor Women Entrepreneurs in Animal Health

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

Entries are now open for the first Entrepreneurial Spirit Award at www.featherinhercap.org

ORLANDO, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Feather in Her Cap Association is proud to announce the launch of a new Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, recognizing a woman founder, co-founder, or CEO of an early-stage company serving the animal health industry. This award aims to celebrate women’s innovative contributions to the field and foster a more inclusive innovation ecosystem.To be eligible for the award, the woman must lead a company in business for two to seven years and bring a groundbreaking product, service, technology, or new approach to science or business in the animal health industry. Additionally, the nominee must share her experience with mentoring, either as a mentor or a mentee and how it has shaped her entrepreneurial journey and illustrate the inspiration and passion that drives her commitment to her business.“We believe it is crucial to acknowledge and support women who are driving innovation in the animal health industry,” said Dr. Christine Jenkins, President of the Feather in Her Cap Association. “This new award is a testament to our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for women entrepreneurs who receive a very small percentage of investment dollars. We would like to raise awareness of women who are running innovative start-ups in our industry.”Nominations, including self-nominations, for the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award are due by October 31, 2024. Submit them directly to www.featherinhercap.org . The Award will be presented along with the Feather in Her Cap and High Flyer Awards at the annual Feather in Her Cap Award ceremony on January 27, 2025 in Orlando.About Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc.Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc. is a New York non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation. For information, please visit www.featherinhercap.org Media Contact:Moldave-Cook Strategic Communicationslauren@moldave-cook.com(908) 403-8527

