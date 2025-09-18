Meyer Turku’s Ambitious AVATAR Project Shows How Tomorrow’s Cruise Ships Will Meet Net Zero Climate Goals

By embedding sustainability into our values, strategy, and daily work, we are also securing Meyer Turku’s leadership for the long term” — Anu Ahola, CTO at Meyer Turku

TURKU, FINLAND, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meyer Turku, the shipyard known for constructing the world’s largest cruise ships, is a global leader in sustainable shipbuilding. The company is taking bold steps to lead the sector’s green transition by combining centuries of expertise with next-generation innovation. Meyer Turku is committed to reaching net zero emissions for its own operations by 2030, as well as developing the net zero cruise ship concept “AVATAR” by the end of 2025.This autumn, Meyer Turku is featured in the global 50 SDG Leaders campaign, which highlights companies driving progress toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Meyer Turku was selected for its long-standing commitment to sustainable shipbuilding. As part of the campaign, the documentary film Charting the Course takes viewers inside Meyer Turku’s world, from world-class engineering to the deep-rooted traditions of Finnish shipbuilding."Here in Finland, shipbuilding has a long history rooted in tradition. We are not afraid of challenges, which have always been characteristic for this industry, and do appreciate green transition as an essential part of our future competitiveness. By embedding sustainability into our values, strategy, and daily work, we are also securing Meyer Turku’s leadership for the long term”, says Anu Ahola, CTO and responsible for ESG in the Meyer Turku Executive Management Team.The Revolutionary Design of the AVATAR ConceptA key element of Meyer Turku’s sustainability strategy is AVATAR, an R&D project that develops and integrates future-proof shipbuilding technologies. The outcome, a cruise ship concept with net zero emissions, will be unveiled at the end of this year. The project demonstrates what is possible through innovation and provides a glimpse into the next generation of cruise ships.The AVATAR cruise ship concept is designed to be scalable and adaptable to different customer profiles, with a core focus on significantly reducing the carbon footprint of cruise travel. This target will be achieved through innovations such as wind-assisted propulsion, alternative fuels, lightweight structures, advanced hydrodynamics, robotics, and energy-optimised HVAC systems.The AVATAR project is part of NEcOLEAP , Meyer Turku’s multi-million-euro R&D program that aims to support the shipyard and its broader ecosystem in the green transition. The program is carried out in collaboration with Finnish universities, over 100 network companies, and the government agency Business Finland.Meyer Turku’s Commitment to a Net Zero FutureWhile design and technological innovations have always played a central role at the Turku shipyard, NEcOLEAP and AVATAR reflect Meyer Turku’s strong commitment to driving transformation across the maritime industry.Competition in the shipbuilding industry is intensifying, and customers increasingly expect more sustainable vessels.“We are willing to cooperate with the entire ecosystem to reach a more sustainable common future”, Ahola concludes.Boilerplate (about the company):The Meyer Turku Oy shipyard is specialized in the construction of very demanding, innovative, and environmentally advanced cruise ships, car ferries, and special vessels. The company’s share of the global cruise construction market is approximately 10%, and the shipyard's order books extend to 2027. Meyer Turku’s largest customers are Royal Caribbean International, the Finnish Border Guard and TUI Cruises. ​Meyer Turku employs 2.000 top professionals and operates the Turku shipyard where vessels have been built since 1737. Meyer Turku’s subsidiaries are Piikkio Works Oy, a cabin factory located in Piikkiö, Shipbuilding Completion Oy, which offers complete deliveries to public spaces, and ENG’nD Oy, a shipbuilding and offshore design company based in Rauma.​Meyer Turku is constantly striving for more sustainable shipbuilding. The company has identified five UN’s Agenda 2030 goals where they can provide most impact in their operations and cooperation with partners and clients. More information can be found on the shipyard’s Sustainability Report 2024 Media Contacts:Liina VahalaHead of Product Development, Meyer Turku Oyliina.vahala@meyerturku.fiMirja Rasi-MäkiSenior Sustainability Specialist, Product Development, Meyer Turku Oymirja.rasi-maki@meyerturku.fi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.