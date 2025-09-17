AI, Education, Sustainability, and Leadership: Dr. Christine Liebe Shares Her Vision on Xraised

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised has released a thought-provoking interview with Dr. Christine Liebe, Professor of Practice at Colorado School of Mines and Founder of Tree Champs, exploring the powerful intersection of AI, education, sustainability, and leadership in shaping the future of learning and environmental responsibility.

Watch the full interview here: AI,Quest Human Learning, & Shaping the Future of Education & Sustainability.



AI and the Transformation of Education

In the interview, Dr. Liebe reflects on what first drew her into the evolving space where AI and education meet. She explains how intelligent tools are not only transforming classrooms but also offering new frameworks to reimagine how students and teachers engage with knowledge.

Her pioneering initiative, Quest Human Learning, Beyond Critical Thinking with AI-Assisted Learning, introduces a research-driven, compassionate approach that is fundamentally different from traditional methods. In this book, Dr. Liebe outlines a framework that emphasizes adaptability, problem-solving, and human connection—skills she believes are essential for the leaders of tomorrow.



Closing Gaps in Computer Science Teacher Education

As Director of Teach@Mines, Dr. Liebe highlights the ongoing gaps in computer science teacher education. Many educators lack the training and resources to integrate modern computing concepts effectively. To close these gaps, her team develops curricula, instructional approaches, and assessments designed to empower both pre-service and in-service teachers.

Through her work, she is ensuring that leadership in education is not just about delivering content but fostering critical thinking and resilience in future problem-solvers.



Inspiring K–12 Outreach and Student Leadership

Beyond university teaching, Dr. Liebe leads innovative K–12 outreach programs that engage students in computer science, problem-solving, and research. These initiatives aim to build confidence, curiosity, and a strong foundation for leadership in technology and beyond.

By integrating education with real-world application, she helps prepare the next generation for challenges that demand creativity, collaboration, and adaptability.



Tree Champs: Where Education Meets Sustainability

Dr. Liebe’s impact extends beyond the classroom. As the founder of Tree Champs, she has combined her expertise in AI and sustainability with a passion for conservation. The initiative manages carbon offset verification, finances, and forest acquisition—while also embedding strong educational components.

“We don’t just plant trees,” Dr. Liebe shared in the Xraised interview. “We create learning opportunities that connect environmental stewardship with leadership and innovation.”

Through Tree Champs, she demonstrates how sustainability and education can work hand-in-hand, reinforcing each other rather than competing.



About Dr. Christine Liebe

Dr. Liebe is a Professor of Practice at the Colorado School of Mines, where she directs the Teach@Mines K-12 STEM teacher preparation program. Her work spans AI in education, teacher training, and sustainability innovation. Learn more about her work at Colorado School of Mines (https://people.mines.edu/cliebe/).



About Xraised

Xraised spotlights leaders, innovators, and changemakers across industries, sharing the stories and lessons that inspire transformation.



