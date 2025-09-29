Syrvi AI Redefines SME Growth With AI-Driven Sales Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent Xraised interview, Peter Juhasz, CEO of Syrvi AI, and Istvan Vigh, Co-Founder, revealed how their pioneering approach is transforming how SMEs scale. The conversation dives into Syrvi’s unique “Service as Software” model—an innovation designed to empower businesses with 10 to 100 employees to achieve predictable growth without overextending their resources.

The Mission: Sustainable Growth for SMEs

For Istvan, the mission behind Syrvi AI is deeply personal. He explained how he witnessed too many entrepreneurs sacrificing their lives while chasing sales. His vision is clear: AI shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for big corporations. Instead, SMEs deserve tools that free up time, create opportunities, and allow founders to build businesses without burning out.

“When SMEs thrive, communities flourish, jobs are created, and innovation happens at the grassroots level,” said Istvan.



Why Focus on SMEs With 10 to 100 Employees?

Peter Juhasz highlighted that this segment is where companies either break through or break down. Businesses at this stage face unique sales challenges—outgrowing founder-led outreach but unable to afford full teams. Syrvi’s AI agents adapt dynamically, scaling from 10 to 100 employees to provide consistent, qualified leads and reliable pipelines for growth.

“Syrvi grows with you. At 20 employees, it works one way. At 50, it scales. At 100, it’s fully integrated,” Peter explained.



Service as Software: A Game-Changer in AI

Unlike traditional software that demands learning curves, Syrvi’s AI agents operate as a ready-made workforce. The system doesn’t just provide tools; it executes campaigns, qualifies leads, and manages follow-ups.

“Imagine hiring a full lead generation team on Monday and having them productive by Tuesday—that’s what Service as Software delivers,” said Istvan.



Proven Client Success in Sales

One of Syrvi AI’s clients, V. Solar UK, saw dramatic results after deploying Syrvi’s AI agent “Rachel.” Within just six weeks, their qualified response rate jumped by 35%, and deal closure times dropped from 120 days to 60. The transformation boosted morale, efficiency, and overall growth.

“Sales reps now only speak with qualified prospects genuinely interested in solar installation,” said their Sales Manager, Robert.



What SMEs Can Expect in the First Month

Peter outlined that Syrvi AI’s system is designed for immediate impact. If there is an existing pipeline then within the first week, pipeline begins to grow; within 30 days, most SMEs see 20–40 qualified opportunities. Without an existing pipeline this can take longer, between 30 to 60 days then scale from there exponentially.

The typical process for business with existing pipeline includes:

• Weeks 1–2: Strategic setup & AI configuration

• Week 3: Campaign launch & training

• Weeks 4–6: Full system activation with continuous optimisation

“Momentum replaces burnout. It’s like switching from pushing a boulder uphill to having it roll with its own energy,” Peter concluded.



About Syrvi AI

Syrvi AI is an AI-driven lead generation and sales consultancy helping SMEs increase revenue and profitability through its lead-to-sales Service as Software product. By blending AI agents with human expertise, Syrvi builds predictable pipelines at a fraction of traditional sales costs, delivering up to 300% ROI on average.



About Xraised

Xraised is a platform dedicated to spotlighting the innovators, leaders, and disruptors shaping the future of industries. Through exclusive interviews and insights, Xraised brings forward the voices redefining growth, technology, and leadership.



