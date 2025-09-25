Amit Shivpuja’s The Data & AI Compass Equips Leaders with Proven Frameworks to Thrive in the AI-Driven Economy

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence is transforming industries at unprecedented speed, creating both extraordinary opportunities and complex challenges for organizations worldwide. In his latest book, The Data & AI Compass, global data strategist and Walmart executive Amit Shivpuja delivers a practical, future-ready roadmap for navigating this transformation with clarity, confidence, and measurable impact.

Drawing on decades of experience architecting enterprise-scale AI governance frameworks, Shivpuja moves beyond hype and technical jargon to present actionable mental models that help leaders:

• Cut through AI noise and focus on what truly drives value.

• Embed governance as a growth enabler, not a bottleneck.

• Scale AI responsibly across complex, global organizations.

• Align data strategy with business outcomes that matter.

As Director of Data Product Governance & Strategy at Walmart, Shivpuja has led initiatives that have delivered over $3 billion in quarterly business impact by embedding AI-powered governance into the core of enterprise operations. His frameworks — including the Tripod Framework for breaking down silos and the Bridge Framework for execution — have become benchmarks for how Fortune 100 companies operationalize AI responsibly and at scale.

“There are no easy answers in AI,” said Shivpuja. “But if you have a clear direction — a compass — you’re already ahead of most. This book is about giving leaders that compass, so they can harness data as a true strategic asset and lead with confidence in a world transformed by intelligent systems.”



A Playbook for Every Level of Leadership

Each chapter of The Data & AI Compass functions as a standalone guide, covering critical topics such as:

• Data Readiness & Quality — why accuracy, consistency, completeness, and timeliness are non-negotiable.

• Governance-First Strategy — building trust, compliance, and innovation in parallel.

• Scaling AI Without Chaos — balancing autonomy and standardization across global teams.

• Future-Proofing AI — preparing for real-time integration, synthetic data, and the rise of generative and agentic AI.



Why This Book Matters Now

With AI adoption accelerating and regulatory scrutiny intensifying, leaders face a dual imperative: innovate at speed while governing with rigor. The Data & AI Compass reframes governance as a strategic advantage, offering leaders a repeatable blueprint for:

• Aligning AI investments with measurable business outcomes.

• Embedding a data-driven culture that sustains innovation.

• Anticipating and adapting to the next wave of AI disruption.

Whether you’re a C-suite executive, a data practitioner, or a student of the AI economy, Shivpuja’s insights bridge the gap between technical execution and strategic leadership — making this book an essential resource for thriving in the data-first era.

The Data & AI Compass is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FP1K3ZBQ



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.