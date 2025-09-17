Survey: Childhood Cancer Survivors Seek More Support from Healthcare Providers, Peers, and Policymakers

Report cover page

Children’s Cancer Cause survey underscores the need for lifelong survivorship care, mental health support, and strong government investment in research.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Childhood cancer survivors are frustrated by barriers to survivorship care, gaps in provider knowledge, and a perceived lack of support from lawmakers. These findings come from a June-August 2025 survey of childhood cancer survivors released today by the nonprofit advocacy group Children’s Cancer Cause.

Key survey findings reveal significant and under-addressed challenges facing young adult survivors of childhood and adolescent cancer:

- A fear of relapse and secondary cancers is the top health concern of survivors, and approximately one in four respondents have already faced a recurrence or second cancer. Survivors are also very concerned about late effects with severe risk to their health, such as cardiac impacts from treatment.

- Financial barriers continue to jeopardize care: one in five survivors reported delaying or skipping medical care due to cost. Among lower-income survivors, this impact is significantly more pronounced.

- Nearly 60% of 18-25 year olds say their parents still manage “most or all” of their healthcare logistics and survivorship concerns, and 30% describe it as a shared role. Some survivors express a desire to be more independent and regret that they haven’t learned better self-advocacy skills.

- Insurance challenges are widespread, particularly as young adult survivors aged out of parental coverage or navigated job transitions.

- Mental health care remains a pressing need: nearly one-third identified it as the most critical support that is lacking and urge for it to be a standard part of survivorship programs.

“Children deserve quality care that gives them not only the chance to survive cancer, but also the chance to live long, healthy lives,” said Steve Wosahla, CEO of Children’s Cancer Cause. “This report makes clear that survivorship is a lifelong journey challenged by late effects resulting from treatment. Too many survivors are falling through the cracks of our healthcare system, and they are asking us to listen.”

Survivors overwhelmingly expressed a distrust in today’s leaders to address and prioritize their needs. Approximately 65% do not believe lawmakers are understanding and responding to their needs “at all,” while 16% are unsure. Only 3.7% believe leaders and lawmakers have a great deal of understanding about the long-term needs of survivors.

The report also highlights survivors’ recommendations for solutions, including the transition from oncologic to primary care, improved survivorship education, peer support opportunities, insurance protections, and greater emphasis on mental health care.

“As we mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we must recognize that curing cancer is only part of the fight,” said John Guastaferro, Executive Director of Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which helped support the survey. “Every survivor’s journey continues beyond treatment. We are dedicated to helping the 500,000 survivors of childhood cancer move forward with strength, support, and hope.”

The 2025 Children's Cancer Cause Survey of Survivors captured the experiences of more than 80 survivors across the United States, the majority of whom are 18-25 years old and face serious, chronic challenges. The average age of diagnosis was nine years old, and 40% self-identify as a person with a disability.

The full report is available at childrenscancercause.org/survey.

The 2025 Survivor Survey is an activity of the Stewart Initiative for Childhood Cancer Survivors. This Children’s Cancer Cause program includes college scholarships and a bilingual educational site for young adult survivors at childhoodcancersurvivorship.org. Survivors can access self-guided courses to help them navigate the unique issues they face, including long term follow-up care, physical and mental late effects, and young adulthood.

