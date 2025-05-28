22 Cancer Survivors Earn Children’s Cancer Cause College Scholarships through Support from Hyundai Hope On Wheels

I would like to thank Children’s Cancer Cause and Hyundai Hope on Wheels for the work they do to advocate for those who have experienced childhood cancer. I've benefitted from that advocacy.” — Eva, scholarship recipient and survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A record number of childhood cancer survivors were awarded college scholarships this month from Children’s Cancer Cause, a national patient advocacy organization that champions policies and programs to improve the lives of children with cancer and survivors. Thanks to a generous survivorship program grant from Hyundai Hope On Wheels, twenty-two survivors were welcomed into the 2025 College Scholars Program, representing both organizations’ strong investment in survivors and belief in their bright futures.

“I would like to thank Children’s Cancer Cause and Hyundai Hope on Wheels for the work they do to advocate for those who have experienced childhood cancer. I benefitted from that advocacy,” said Eva, a graduating high school senior and survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma. “My experiences with cancer have inspired me to study public policy in college. I observed that some children with cancer have amazing support and resources while others do not. I hope to contribute to a world where all children with cancer benefit from the best cures, support, and resources.”

This is the eighth year of the Children’s Cancer Cause College Scholars Program, which has now provided 68 childhood cancer survivors with financial scholarships to help with academic expenses, plus the opportunity to gain valuable leadership skills. Each Scholar completes a volunteer project of their choosing related to childhood cancer advocacy, with support and mentorship from Children’s Cancer Cause.

By fostering a new generation of young leaders with experience in cancer advocacy and activism, the impact of every scholarship extends into communities and campuses across the country. Alumni of the program have gone on to become medical students studying pediatric oncology, clinical trial researchers, and candidates for local public office.

"Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has committed $277 million to advancing research, supporting families, and standing alongside doctors and children in the fight against childhood cancer," said John Guastaferro, Executive Director of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "As part of our dedication to survivorship, we are honored to support Children’s Cancer Cause and the Class of 2025 College Scholars. May your journey in education open doors to a lifetime of possibilities. Congratulations!"

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Beyond the College Scholars Program, the financial support from Hyundai Hope on Wheels is also enabling Children’s Cancer Cause to improve and expand many of its survivorship programs and projects, including an educational site for young adult survivors of childhood cancer at childhoodcancersurvivorship.org. Survivors can access self-guided courses to help guide them through the unique issues they face, including long term follow-up care, physical and mental late effects, and navigating young adulthood.

This year's class of scholars has planned a diverse range of projects – from hosting community bone marrow and blood cancer drives to supporting children with cancer in Ethiopia and Ukraine, and launching support groups for fellow survivors on campus. Others plan to raise awareness through creative outlets, including a short film about young cancer survivors and social media campaigns.

“My experience with cancer has deeply shaped my perspective and fuelled my passion for research,” said Dustin, a survivor of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and recipient of the 2025 Children’s Cancer Cause Stewart Scholarship, presented to a survivor who demonstrates exceptional potential to make a positive difference in the world. It is named in honor of John and Nancy Stewart, founders of the Stewart Initiative for Childhood Cancer Survivors.

Dustin graduated high school summa cum laude and took a gap year to focus on completing his treatment and recovery, which was further set back by avascular necrosis (AVN), a side effect of treatment that can cause pain and affect joint function.

“Eighty percent of pediatric leukemia survivors face long-term consequences of chemotherapy-related damage. This statistic, coupled with my own experience, has motivated my project of providing doctors with a mathematical model with more precise data to guide chemotherapy dosage and help minimize the long-term side effects for other patients,” said Dustin, who plans to study computer science and mathematics when he begins college in the fall. “My ultimate goal is to help ensure that future cancer survivors can live full and healthier lives. Survivorship can and should be a time of thriving, not just surviving.”

There are over 500,000 survivors of childhood and adolescent cancer in the United States. Promoting policies and programs that better address their unique needs and lifelong health challenges has been a core focus of Children’s Cancer Cause since its founding in 1999.

Learn more about the College Scholars Program, and read about the recipients by visiting www.childrenscancercause.org/scholars.

