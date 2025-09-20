Seiji Kawajiri Becomes the First Japanese Entrepreneur Featured on the Cover of Entrepreneur Magazine Seiji Kawajiri profile

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —Special Issue Launched in India with an Initial Circulation of 100,000 Copies —

Kawajiri Foundation is pleased to announce that Mr. Seiji Kawajiri has become the first Japanese entrepreneur to be featured on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, one of the most respected business publications in the United States.

This special issue has been launched first in the Indian market, with an initial print run of 100,000 copies—approximately 40,000 subscriptions and 60,000 distributed through traditional retail outlets.

Founded in 1977, Entrepreneur Magazine has long been recognized as a leading publication for business leaders, startups, investors, and innovators. It has previously featured globally renowned entrepreneurs including Steve Jobs (Apple), Howard Schultz (Starbucks), Elon Musk (Tesla/SpaceX), Sara Blakely (Spanx), and Jeff Bezos (Amazon).

In this issue (pp. 24–27), Mr. Kawajiri is introduced as “a new-generation investor representing Asia,” with in-depth coverage of his investment philosophy, business vision, and contributions to shaping the future of global markets. His appearance as the first Japanese cover entrepreneur is expected to draw significant attention from the international business community.

【Link】 ・”Entrepreneur” official site：https://www.entrepreneur.com/

About Seiji Kawajiri

・Founder, KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION

・Entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist

・Sold his first company at the age of 36

・Invested in over 180 companies with cumulative returns exceeding $250 million

・Leads a family office driving strategic early-stage investments across Asia

・Actively engaged in global citizenship initiatives and collaborations with the United Nations

・Seiji Kawajiri Official Site：https://www.kawajiriseiji.com/

・Kawajiri Foundation Official Site：www.kawajiri-foundation.org

