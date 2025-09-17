Baja XL 4,000KM Off-Road Rally Celebrates its 10th Anniversary in 2027

Sixth biennial ‘Anyone by Any Means’ desert odyssey roaring through Baja’s wildest and most stunning places February 19–March 1, 2027

The Baja XL 2027 will be the best and craziest yet, with a great mix of new and veteran participants, a widely varied route, and the same commitment to blow your mind every day.” — Dave Moore, Baja XL Co-Jefe

BAJA CALIFORNIA, CA, MEXICO, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an adventure unlike any other as the legendary Baja XL Rally celebrates its 10th anniversary and sixth edition from February 19 to March 1, 2027, challenging “Anyone by Any Means” to conquer 4,000 kilometers of Mexico’s untamed Baja California peninsula. The Baja XL is a ten-stage, no-holds-barred odyssey through the rugged deserts, high mountains, cactus forests, and wild coastlines from Mexicali to Todos Santos and back. Registration opens in January 2026 at www.bajaxl.mx The Baja XL remains one of the last great adventures on Earth. Held every two years since 2017, the Baja XL has earned a global reputation as an unconventional rally fueled by a unique mix of high-risk adventure seeking, self-reliance, close camaraderie, and collective support. Participants press their own limits—and those of their vehicles—daily, with no official chase crews, medical teams, or other oversight.Giving Back to BajaIn 2027, as in the past, group contributions to the people of Baja are a central focus. The Baja XL in 2025 donated hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to the children of Baja and made significant financial contributions to area first responders.“The Baja XL 2027 will be the best and craziest yet, with a great mix of new and veteran participants, a widely varied route with many places the XL has never been before, and the same commitment to blow your mind every day,” said Baja XL Co-Jefe and Lead Chaos Mitigation Expert Dave Moore. “We’ve fine-tuned the format and fees from 2025 to keep it financially sustainable while maintaining a focus on giving back to Baja and continuing to build a community of dedicated adventurers who understand that the point isn’t finishing first—it’s finishing at all. Sign up, go fast, and take chances!”Registration & Key Dates● Event Dates: February 19 – March 1, 2027● Registration Opens: January 2026 at www.bajaxl.mx ● Start and Finish Lines: To be announced, in and near Mexicali, Baja, Mexico● Entry Fees: $500 per vehicle (includes driver), plus $250 for each additional teammateThe registration fee covers and several pop-up group events, in addition to gear, guidance, and materials, including roadbooks, GPS tracks and waypoints, vehicle numbers, lanyards, and ID/info cards. It also covers group contributions to Baja charities.The RouteEach stage of the Baja XL features awe-inspiring highlights, beginning with the vast dry salt beds of Laguna Salada and winding through Punta Final, the legendary Coco’s Corner, and Bahía de los Ángeles. Teams cross wild mountainous terrain to Rancho Escondido, rest at the oasis mission village of San Ignacio, and cruise the stunning beaches of Bahía Concepción before heading to Puerto San Carlos via Misión San Javier.After the rally’s traditional two-day pause in Todos Santos, the adventure continues through La Paz to Puerto Adolfo López Mateos, then along the Pacific through San Juanico and San Ignacio to Misión San Borja. The route continues past the whale-filled waters of Guerrero Negro, climbing through the renowned Seven Sisters surf breaks to the boulders, caves, and cacti of Cataviña. A final stop at Guadalupe Hot Springs lets teams soak, rest, recover, and repair before hitting the road home—wherever that may be.“The Baja XL is, and has always been, about endless exploration, making new friends, gaining new perspectives, and creating unimaginable, unforeseeable, and unforgettable experiences,” said Wilson Craig, Baja XL Co-Jefe and Bad Example Emeritus. “It’s pay-attention, in-your-face, ‘holy shit’ real life from dawn ‘til dusk every day. Every start, stop, vado, tope, taco, and tequila pour is just another part of the adventure. Get your rig ready and your team pumped! We can’t wait to see you there.”About the Baja XL RallyThe Baja XL is a biennial off-road rally spanning more than 4,000 kilometers of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Known worldwide for its grassroots, community-first, no-holds-barred, “Anyone by Any Means” ethos, the Baja XL—marking its 10th year and 6th event in 2027—remains one of the last great adventures on Earth. For more information, visit www.bajaxl.mx # # #

