Michael “Slow Baja” Emery Named Among 2024 ORMHOF Impact Award Honorees

Recognition highlights the growing influence of the "Slow Baja" philosophy on the off-road community

I'm honored and humbled to receive this recognition from ORMHOF, and to have been named among so many who have done so much for the sport and for Baja.” — Michael "Slow Baja" Emery

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, October 7, 2024 – The Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) has selected Michael Emery, renowned Baja California adventurer and host of the popular " Slow Baja podcast , as one of three recipients of the 2024 ORMHOF Impact Award.ORMHOF, established in 1978 by Ed Pearlman, honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to off-road motorsports. With a mission to educate and inspire future generations, ORMHOF recognizes excellence in various areas of off-road activities, including advocacy, journalism, industry, and different racing disciplines. The annual induction ceremony, known as Off-Road's Biggest Night of the Year, takes place in Las Vegas just before The SEMA Show, with the Class of 2024 set to be inducted on November 3rd.With nearly 40 years of experience traversing the Baja peninsula, Emery has become a respected voice in the off-road community. His "Slow Baja" brand, which includes a podcast with more than 150 episodes to date, curated adventures , and a unique lifestyle philosophy, has inspired countless enthusiasts to approach off-road exploration with a deeper appreciation for the journey and the Baja region's unique character.Emery's contributions to the off-road community extend beyond his media presence. As a 30-year veteran of Baja California motorsport events, including creating the Slow Baja Safari Class for NORRA and participating three times in the challenging 3000-mile BajaXL Rally, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to preserving and promoting the spirit of off-road adventure.The Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) continues to honor the most influential figures in the world of off-road racing through its prestigious induction program. Over the years, ORMHOF has recognized a diverse array of individuals who have significantly impacted the sport, from legendary racers to innovative engineers and visionary promoters.Among the most notable inductees are racing icons such as Ivan "Ironman" Stewart, Walker Evans, and Rod Hall, whose competitive achievements have set the standard for excellence in off-road motorsports. The Hall of Fame also celebrates the contributions of pioneers like Parnelli Jones and Mickey Thompson, who not only competed at the highest level but also drove technological advancements in the sport. Industry leaders such as Sal Fish and Cal Wells III have been honored for their roles in professionalizing and expanding off-road racing events and technology. These inductees, along with many others, represent the pinnacle of achievement in off-road motorsports and continue to inspire future generations of racers and enthusiasts."I'm truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from ORMHOF, and to have been named among so many who have done so much for the sport and the Baja region," said Emery. "Baja California has been my passion for decades, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to amplify awareness of its wonders with others through the Slow Baja platform."For more information about Michael Emery and Slow Baja, visit www.slowbaja.com About Slow BajaSlow Baja is a Land Cruiser, a podcast, an immersive travel experience and a way of life founded by Michael Emery, a seasoned explorer with over 40 years of adventure in Baja California. Through his Slow Baja Podcast and curated adventures, Emery shares the rich culture, stunning landscapes, and hidden gems of the Baja peninsula. With a vintage Toyota Land Cruiser as his trusty companion, Emery embraces a philosophy of unhurried exploration, relying on paper maps and a deep appreciation for the region's people and places. Slow Baja offers travelers a unique opportunity to experience Baja California's beauty at a leisurely pace, guided by Emery's extensive knowledge and passion for the area. For more information about Slow Baja's offerings and to listen to the podcast, visit www.slowbaja.com # # #Media Contact:Wilson Craigwilson@mindsharepr.com408-516-6182

Take the Time, Savor the Journey - The Slow Baja Story

