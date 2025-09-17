Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform hosts Climate Smart Innovation Day, 18 Sept

The Dohne Agricultural Research Institute in Stutterheim, Amathole District will host the Information Day – otherwise known as Agricultural Open or Field Day – on Thursday, 18 September 2025, under the theme “Promoting food and nutrition security through climate-smart technologies”.

The event, to be led by MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe, aims to encourage innovation and promote the application of research-based recommendations.

Traditionally, newly developed research and technology is shared through extension practitioners who work directly with farmers and via booklets and brochures. These methods can be limiting in reach and engagement.

To address this, the concept of Agricultural Field Days is introduced as a complementary approach that offers a more practical, interactive and inclusive format.

The Field Day will include:

Live demonstrations on animal production, crop management, aquaculture, and horticulture technologies

Insights into the use of drones, hydroponic systems, and tick-borne disease control

Exhibition of the Livestock Improvement Scheme (LIS) and laboratory services

A career expo targeting Grade 11 learners to promote agriculture as a science and career

The Information Day serves as a platform for knowledge exchange among researchers, farmers, students, and stakeholders, while reinforcing the institute’s role in delivering client-focused, problem-solving research for sustainable development.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows:

Venue: Dohne Agricultural Research Institute, Stutterheim

Date: 18 September 2025

Time: 10:00

Enquiries:

Mr Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

Mr Thozi Manyisana

Cell: 068 763 4268

