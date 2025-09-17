Cosmic Creek by Jing Xu and Gang Liu Wins Platinum in A' Architecture Awards

Cosmic Creek

Jing Xu and Gang Liu's Cosmic Creek Receives Prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of architecture design, has announced Jing Xu and Gang Liu 's Cosmic Creek as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Cosmic Creek within the architecture industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and impactful design.The Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award recognizes designs that align with current industry trends and needs, advancing standards and practices in the field. Cosmic Creek demonstrates its relevance through its seamless integration of urban spaces with natural landscapes, creating a functional and accessible environment that prioritizes ecological harmony. This innovative approach offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders, showcasing the project's utility and forward-thinking design.Cosmic Creek stands out in the market through its unique blend of modern design and oriental aesthetics, with features such as the L-shaped water system, terraced spaces, and the central square with cascading waterfalls and a geometric ring. The project's Ginkgo Leaf Units provide shade, irrigation, and lighting, further emphasizing the design's focus on sustainability and the harmonious coexistence of nature and commerce.The recognition bestowed upon Cosmic Creek by the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Jing Xu and Gang Liu to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture and design. This achievement has the potential to inspire future projects and directions within their brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also highlights the team's commitment to excellence and their ability to create designs that resonate with both the industry and the wider community.Cosmic Creek was designed by Jing Xu and Gang Liu, with collaboration from 00Group and Wide Horizon Investment Group. Jing Xu and Gang Liu's expertise in blending oriental aesthetics with contemporary design thinking was instrumental in shaping the project's unique identity.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Jing Xu and Gang LiuJing Xu and Gang Liu are the founders of 00GROUP, an architecture studio based in China. With a philosophy rooted in the concept of "zero," their work embraces curiosity, exploration, and open-ended creativity. Jing Xu and Gang Liu bring together their international experience and expertise to create immersive spatial experiences that challenge conventional boundaries and respond meaningfully to their context.About 00Group00Group is a Shanghai-based architectural design firm founded by Jing Xu and Gang Liu. The firm's design approach is grounded in oriental aesthetics while exploring contemporary design through diverse projects. 00Group strives to create architecture that seamlessly integrates built environments with the natural world, emphasizing spatial forms and contextual responses. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies, the firm delivers impactful, sustainable, and human-centered designs.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and social relevance. The award celebrates designs that significantly contribute to the advancement of architecture and design, setting new standards for excellence in the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from countries worldwide, with a distinguished jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluating each submission based on rigorous criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of advancement and fosters a greater appreciation for the transformative potential of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architectureartdesign.com

