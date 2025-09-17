MKV Luxury Car Rental Brings Amazing Rare Supercars to Dubai

MKV Luxury Car Rental

MKV Luxury Car Rental introduces rare supercars like the Ferrari Purosangue and Lamborghini Urus S to Dubai, now with a zero deposit offer.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MKV Luxury, a top company for renting fancy cars, today announced it has added incredible new supercars to its fleet. This new collection includes some of the world's most special and powerful cars, giving customers in Dubai a chance to drive something truly unique.The new cars include the stunning Ferrari Purosangue, which is Ferrari's very first four-door car. It is both fast and practical. Also new is the Lamborghini Urus S, a super strong and stylish SUV that offers amazing performance and a luxury feel. The list also includes the Bentley Bentayga Mansory, a car known for its extreme luxury and comfort, now made even more special."We are so excited to offer these amazing cars to our customers," said Shahbaz Ashraf, COO at MKV Luxury Car Rental . "Dubai is all about luxury and style, and these cars fit perfectly. When you drive one of these rare cars, you are making a statement. We offer our clients the chance to have an unforgettable experience."These cars are perfect for special events, weddings, business trips, or just for a fun day out exploring the city in style. Every car is kept in perfect condition to ensure it is safe and reliable.The new cars you can rent include:Ferrari Purosangue: A powerful and luxurious family car from Ferrari.Lamborghini Urus S: A super fast and eye-catching SUV.Bentley Bentayga Mansory: The ultimate in luxury and comfort.Rolls-Royce Cullinan: A very luxurious and famous SUV.McLaren Artura: A lightweight and incredibly fast supercar.MKV Luxury makes it easy to rent a car. They offer different rental times, and can provide a driver if you need one.About MKV Luxury:MKV Luxury Rent a Car is based in Dubai and rents out the world's best luxury and high-performance cars. We are known for great service, safe cars, and helping customers find the perfect car for any occasion. We are proud to offer a zero deposit option to make your luxury experience even easier.

Legal Disclaimer:

