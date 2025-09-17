Many Paths One Destination Announces Annual Event on September 27th, 2025 and Speaker Lineup

Event in San Jose, CA to include representatives from local recovery organizations and inspirational speakers on the topics of addiction and recovery.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many Paths One Destination, a San Jose based non-profit organization, will hosts its annual conference: Windows into Recovery: Perspectives and Paths to Wellness, on September 27th, 2025 at 2700 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA. For this year’s event, notable speakers include:- Comedian Mark Lundholm- Native American spiritual leader and advocate Shannon Rivers- Single mother and Parisi House graduate Shea Ngaleo- Teen/young adult recovery advocate Mikey ShedroffAlso in attendance will be a contingent of peer support recovery programs including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Marijuana Anonymous, Al-Anon, LifeRing, and more, whose representatives will be available to offer literature and answer questions.Additional support and information booths include Change Recovery, Santa Clara County Reentry Center, San Jose Community College, The Camp, LifeRing, Momentum for Health, Billy DeFrank Center, Silicon Valley Recovery, Star Fellowship, and San Jose Alano Club.“This is one of the few events anywhere that welcomes all recovery groups and organizations to meet under one roof” said Terry Estioko, board member of Many Paths One Destination, “The recovery community in the Bay Area is vibrant, and we strive to provide a venue for leading recovery groups and thought leaders to share their ideas.”Topics focus on various paths and tools in recovery and will include:- Finding humor in recovery- Exploring the Native American path to recovery- Thriving in recovery against insurmountable challenges- Transitioning to working in treatment while in recovery- The single mother’s path to recovery- The young person’s perspective in recoveryThe event will take place at 2700 Booksin Ave in San Jose, CA, starting at 10am and ending at 2PM. Event admission is free, there will be an optional lunch will be provided for $10. The event will also include door prizes and a silent auction benefiting Many Paths one Destination.More information can be found on Many Paths One Destination’s website: https://www.manypathsonedestination.org There will be a live stream available at: https://www.twitch.tv/manypathsonedestination About Many Paths One Destination:Many Paths One Destination strives to increase awareness and understanding of addiction and recovery, and inspire collaboration and community through events, service and outreach. They produce annual events which have included notable speakers such as: Danny Trejo, Kristina Wandzilak, Paul Williams, Matt Pinfield, and Father Tom Weston. Many Paths One Destination also provides outreach in the form of speakers at prisons and high schools, awards an annual scholarship for alcohol and drug studies college students, and also holds an annual art show.

