Many Paths One Destination Announces Annual Event on September 30th, 2023 and Speaker Lineup
Event in San Jose, CA to include representatives from local recovery organizations and inspirational speakers on the topics of addiction and recovery.SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Paths One Destination, a San Jose based non-profit organization, will hosts its annual conference: Empowered Recovery on September 30th, 2023 at 2700 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA. For this year’s event, notable speakers include:
Jesuit priest and international speaker Father Tom Weston, MTV television and radio personality Matt Pinfield, architect and Burning Man veteran Charles Parsons, and LifeRing representative Mark Hahnlein.
Also in attendance will be a contingent of peer support recovery programs including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon, LifeRing, and Recovery Dharma, whose representatives will be available to offer literature and answer questions.
Additional support and information booths include Support Systems, Momentum For Health, The Camp Recovery Center, Santa Clara County Re-entry Center, Santa Clara County Prevention NarCAN, Family & Children Services, Change Recovery, San Jose City College, Vista Health Recovery, and more.
"This is one of the few events anywhere that welcomes all recovery groups and organizations to meet under one roof" said Terry Estioko, board member of Many Paths One Destination, "The recovery community in the Bay Area is vibrant, and we strive to provide a venue for leading recovery groups and thought leaders to share their ideas."
Topics focus on various paths and tools in recovery and will include:
• How to live a better, more peaceful life
• Rock & Roll and sobriety
• Recovery community & support in unlikely places
• Finding recovery amidst trauma
• Secular paths to recovery
• And more
The event will take place at 2700 Booksin Ave in San Jose, CA, starting at 10am and ending at 3PM. Event admission is free, there will be an optional lunch will be provided for $10. The event will also include door prizes and a silent auction benefiting Many Paths one Destination.
More information can be found on Many Paths One Destination's website: https://www.manypathsonedestination.org
There will be a live stream available at: https://www.twitch.tv/manypathsonedestination
About Many Paths One Destination:
Many Paths One Destination strives to increase awareness and understanding of addiction and recovery, and inspire collaboration and community through events, service and outreach. They produce annual events which have included notable speakers such as: Danny Trejo, Kristina Wandzilak, Paul Williams, and Father Tom Weston. Many Paths One Destination also provides outreach in the form of speakers at prisons and high schools, and also holds an annual art show.
Terry Estioko
Many Paths One Destination
+1 408-520-0593
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram