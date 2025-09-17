ONE SSP Appoints Bob Gruters as CEO to Transform the Programmatic CTV Landscape in the Next Generation of Streaming TV

Bob Gruters - ONESSP ONE SSP CTV Remote

ONE SSP, today announced the appointment of Bob Gruters as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer to drive the next generation of Programmatic TV

ONE SSP is backed by a consortium of leading television broadcasters and industry professionals, united in shaping the future of TV with a core focus on sustainable content monetization.” — Stephen James - ONE SSP Strategy Officer

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONE SSP, a next-generation supply-side platform built to bring clarity and trust back to the programmatic CTV marketplace, today announced the appointment of Bob Gruters as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer. Gruters’ appointment marks the company’s first major strategic leadership hire as it prepares for its official market debut.Gruters brings more than three decades of leadership experience across digital media, streaming, and advertising technology. He previously served as President of ReachTV and Chief Revenue Officer at Loop Media and held senior executive roles as CRO at Digital Trends Media Group and Group Head of Sales, Emerging Entertainment & Technology at Meta.“After years working across both platforms and publishers, I’ve seen the best and worst of what programmatic advertising can deliver,” said Gruters.“Advertisers, content owners, and distributors deserve a value proposition that is transparent, accountable, and equitable. ONE SSP will reshape this industry — delivering trust, transparency, and measurable outcomes at scale.” ONESSP was founded to solve some of the programmatic ad industry’s deepest structural challenges — including fragmented inventory, opaque trading practices, and diminishing value for media owners and advertisers alike. By giving buyers real-time access to premium, broadcast-grade media inventory across owned-and-operated apps, FAST channels, AVOD platforms, and premium DOOH environments, ONE SSP aims to restore efficiency and confidence to the CTV marketplace.Leveraging verified signals — such as first-party audience data, CDN-traded delivery assurance, and VAST quartile return loop logging — ONE SSP will ensure advertisers can confidently invest in high-quality environments while maximizing ROI.“Programmatic was designed to simplify and scale digital ad buying,” added Gruters. “But as layers of intermediaries emerged, a single media dollar often dwindled to pennies before reaching publishers. ONESSP will reverse that trend, empowering marketers to connect with audiences in premium content environments — efficiently, transparently, and at full value.”Key Benefits for Demand Partners, Agencies & DSPs• Unified Access: One connection to the most reliable and scalable CTV supply.• Premium Environments: Broadcast-grade content adjacency for brand-safe campaigns.• Precision Targeting: First-party audience data and verified delivery metrics.• Cross-Screen Reach: Extend campaigns across in-home CTV and exclusive out-of-home audiences through a single SSP.• Trust & Compliance: Industry-standard transparency, reporting, and measurable outcomes.With Gruters at the helm, ONE SSP is poised to redefine how advertisers, publishers, and platforms transact across the fast-evolving connected TV and digital video landscape.About ONE SSPONE SSP — short for Open Network Exchange — is a supply-side platform bringing simplicity, transparency, and accountability to the CTV and OOH advertising ecosystem. ONE views and trades more than 100b video oppertunities per month across dozens of platforms and hundres of linear CTV channels and thousands of content series and movies. With direct access to leading DSPs and exchanges, and a streamlined flat-fee model, ONE SSP provides publishers and advertisers with a more transparent and efficient trading environment.In the world of CTV programmatic advertising, daisy chaining happens when multiple SSPs (Supply-Side Platforms) are stacked together to push the same ad inventory across different pipes. While this was originally meant to maximize fill rates, in practice it creates inefficiency, wasted impressions, latency, and unnecessary revenue loss. Each link in the chain takes a cut, and by the time the ad reaches the broadcaster or content owner, the value has been eroded. This not only hurts the economics of streaming but also damages the viewer experience with delayed or mismatched ads.The solution is simple: you only need one SSP. A single, well-structured SSP cuts out redundant middlemen, ensuring that demand flows directly to supply with better transparency, higher yield, and faster delivery. For broadcasters and content owners, consolidating into one SSP means clearer reporting, cleaner auctions, and the ability to capture the full value of their audiences. In short, eliminating daisy chains and relying on one SSP brings back efficiency and profitability to the CTV ecosystem.ONE SSP is backed by a consortium of leading television broadcasters and industry professionals, united in shaping the future of TV with a core focus on sustainable content monetization.

