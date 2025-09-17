ONE SSP Appoints Bob Gruters as CEO to Transform the Programmatic CTV Landscape in the Next Generation of Streaming TV

Bob Gruters - ONESSP

Bob Gruters - ONESSP

ONE SSP LOGO

ONE SSP

CTV Remote

CTV Remote

ONE SSP, today announced the appointment of Bob Gruters as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer to drive the next generation of Programmatic TV

ONE SSP is backed by a consortium of leading television broadcasters and industry professionals, united in shaping the future of TV with a core focus on sustainable content monetization.”
— Stephen James - ONE SSP Strategy Officer
BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE SSP, a next-generation supply-side platform built to bring clarity and trust back to the programmatic CTV marketplace, today announced the appointment of Bob Gruters as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer. Gruters’ appointment marks the company’s first major strategic leadership hire as it prepares for its official market debut.

Gruters brings more than three decades of leadership experience across digital media, streaming, and advertising technology. He previously served as President of ReachTV and Chief Revenue Officer at Loop Media and held senior executive roles as CRO at Digital Trends Media Group and Group Head of Sales, Emerging Entertainment & Technology at Meta.

“After years working across both platforms and publishers, I’ve seen the best and worst of what programmatic advertising can deliver,” said Gruters.

“Advertisers, content owners, and distributors deserve a value proposition that is transparent, accountable, and equitable. ONE SSP will reshape this industry — delivering trust, transparency, and measurable outcomes at scale.”

ONESSP was founded to solve some of the programmatic ad industry’s deepest structural challenges — including fragmented inventory, opaque trading practices, and diminishing value for media owners and advertisers alike. By giving buyers real-time access to premium, broadcast-grade media inventory across owned-and-operated apps, FAST channels, AVOD platforms, and premium DOOH environments, ONE SSP aims to restore efficiency and confidence to the CTV marketplace.

Leveraging verified signals — such as first-party audience data, CDN-traded delivery assurance, and VAST quartile return loop logging — ONE SSP will ensure advertisers can confidently invest in high-quality environments while maximizing ROI.

“Programmatic was designed to simplify and scale digital ad buying,” added Gruters. “But as layers of intermediaries emerged, a single media dollar often dwindled to pennies before reaching publishers. ONESSP will reverse that trend, empowering marketers to connect with audiences in premium content environments — efficiently, transparently, and at full value.”

Key Benefits for Demand Partners, Agencies & DSPs

• Unified Access: One connection to the most reliable and scalable CTV supply.

• Premium Environments: Broadcast-grade content adjacency for brand-safe campaigns.

• Precision Targeting: First-party audience data and verified delivery metrics.

• Cross-Screen Reach: Extend campaigns across in-home CTV and exclusive out-of-home audiences through a single SSP.

• Trust & Compliance: Industry-standard transparency, reporting, and measurable outcomes.

With Gruters at the helm, ONE SSP is poised to redefine how advertisers, publishers, and platforms transact across the fast-evolving connected TV and digital video landscape.

About ONE SSP

ONE SSP — short for Open Network Exchange — is a supply-side platform bringing simplicity, transparency, and accountability to the CTV and OOH advertising ecosystem. ONE views and trades more than 100b video oppertunities per month across dozens of platforms and hundres of linear CTV channels and thousands of content series and movies. With direct access to leading DSPs and exchanges, and a streamlined flat-fee model, ONE SSP provides publishers and advertisers with a more transparent and efficient trading environment.

In the world of CTV programmatic advertising, daisy chaining happens when multiple SSPs (Supply-Side Platforms) are stacked together to push the same ad inventory across different pipes. While this was originally meant to maximize fill rates, in practice it creates inefficiency, wasted impressions, latency, and unnecessary revenue loss. Each link in the chain takes a cut, and by the time the ad reaches the broadcaster or content owner, the value has been eroded. This not only hurts the economics of streaming but also damages the viewer experience with delayed or mismatched ads.

The solution is simple: you only need one SSP. A single, well-structured SSP cuts out redundant middlemen, ensuring that demand flows directly to supply with better transparency, higher yield, and faster delivery. For broadcasters and content owners, consolidating into one SSP means clearer reporting, cleaner auctions, and the ability to capture the full value of their audiences. In short, eliminating daisy chains and relying on one SSP brings back efficiency and profitability to the CTV ecosystem.

ONE SSP is backed by a consortium of leading television broadcasters and industry professionals, united in shaping the future of TV with a core focus on sustainable content monetization.

Stephan James
Content Delivery Networks Inc
+1 747-463-5915
stephen@onessp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ONE SSP Appoints Bob Gruters as CEO to Transform the Programmatic CTV Landscape in the Next Generation of Streaming TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Stephan James
Content Delivery Networks Inc
+1 747-463-5915 stephen@onessp.com
Company/Organization
View Television Networks Inc
8335 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, 90069
United States
+1 310-557-6351
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

View TVx creates and distributes FAST Channels, FAST Monetization and is the future of Streaming TV. View TVx is a plug-and-play business model that helps content creators, FAST Channel Broadcasters and Traditional TV broadcasters grow their streaming revenues with ease. View TVx boosts data-driven video ad revenues with full pod FAST Channel ad-fill, and drives more ad revenues and subscription back to the channel operators and the studios. View TV provides a complete streaming solution that offers an affordable and sustainable business model using the latest streaming technology.

FAST Channels

More From This Author
ONE SSP Appoints Bob Gruters as CEO to Transform the Programmatic CTV Landscape in the Next Generation of Streaming TV
Programmatic CTV Advertising Faces Transparency Challenges — ONE SSP Publishes Findings on Inefficient Supply Chains
View TV Introduces 'Verifeye' to Enhance Transparency in CTV Ad Verification
View All Stories From This Author