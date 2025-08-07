View TV Introduces 'Verifeye' to Enhance Transparency in CTV Ad Verification

View TV Verifeye View TV Splash View TV FAST Logo

View TV Launches “Verifeye” – Finally, CTV Advertising Gets the Verification Tool It Deserves as an inline advertising technology solution

It’s not just about saying an ad was delivered. It’s about proving that it was delivered to a human viewer on a legitimate platform, That’s what advertisers deserve, and that’s what Verifeye delivers.” — Jamie Branson - CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- View TV, a provider of broadcast-grade streaming infrastructure, has launched a new verification tool called Verifeye , aimed at addressing ongoing concerns around transparency and measurement accuracy in connected TV (CTV) and streaming video advertising.Verifeye is designed to validate whether CTV advertisements are being delivered to and seen by real human viewers, rather than being misattributed or incorrectly triggered through common programmatic protocols such as oRTB and VAST. The product integrates with over a dozen consumer streaming platforms and more than 100 streaming TV broadcasters and content studios, enabling a first-party data feedback loop from the ad call to the audience platform.This verification process is based on 64 data points per impression and provides advertisers and demand-side platforms (DSPs) with a confidence score — either as a percentage or a pass/fail result — intended to help determine the legitimacy of each ad delivery event.>> Addressing Verification Challenges in Programmatic CTVProgrammatic ad delivery in the CTV space has faced scrutiny due to its complexity and the limitations of existing verification tools. Misinterpretation of ad calls and unclear audience data have led to inefficient media spend and skepticism among advertisers.Verifeye seeks to improve on these systems by combining IP tracing, VAST route analysis, and first-party data comparison. According to View TV, publisher-side testing shows Verifeye delivering over 90% verification accuracy, which the company claims is a significant improvement over the results of traditional verification providers.The product has reportedly received validation from several ad buyers, agencies, and DSPs. Internally, View TV states that prior to Verifeye, it had downgraded approximately 92% of CTV and out-of-home (OOH) ad calls to remnant inventory due to inconsistencies in first-party data or discrepancies in delivery verification.>> Commercial Availability and IntegrationVerifeye is available as a standalone SaaS product for publishers, supply networks, and demand partners, starting at $0.01 per CPM. It is also included at no additional cost for users of View TV's VideoAdServer and SSAI (Server-Side Ad Insertion) solutions.The tool has already been integrated into ONE SSP , which View TV describes as a strategic partnership intended to extend Verifeye’s reach across a broad segment of the programmatic advertising supply chain.>> Industry ContextThe release of Verifeye comes amid broader industry efforts to improve trust and accountability in the CTV and digital video advertising markets. While established players like Human and DoubleVerify have long served as verification layers, emerging solutions such as Verifeye reflect an increasing push toward publisher-side transparency and cost-effective alternatives that leverage direct platform integrations.Learn more at: https://viewtvx.com/view-tv-verifeye/ Media contact: viewtv@icloud.com>> About View TVView TV is a leading broadcast-grade streaming platform that powers the full content lifecycle — from live linear and on-demand streaming to monetization through SSAI and VideoAdServer solutions. With a mission to restore trust and profitability to modern broadcasting, View TV continues to build the infrastructure that defines the future of streaming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.