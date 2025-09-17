From bomb shelters to Barnes & Noble—author Nina Maglic empowers healers worldwide with her new book 'Healing Millions'

The cover art of the book by Nina Maglic, Healing Millions

Nina Maglic’s Healing Millions—now at Barnes & Noble—guides healers worldwide to rise, thrive, and transform lives.

There will be no peace in the world until we heal the parts of ourselves that are wounded. I can't do this alone. When healers rise, humanity heals. And in today’s world, this mission is important.” — Nina Maglic

VIENNA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nina Maglic ’s life defies every expectation. She grew up in the chaos of war, finding resilience in the darkest places. She and her husband built their own marketing agency in Austria, where they developed campaigns for Fortune 500 brands such as Mazda and Toyota. Today, she leads a very different mission: guiding healers worldwide to rise, thrive, and transform the world.“Growing up in chaos taught me survival. Building campaigns for global brands taught me strategy. But it was stepping into my calling as a healer that gave me meaning. Healing Millionsis the bridge between those worlds—a guide for every healer who’s tired of struggling in silence and ready to shine,” says Maglic.Nina Maglic is an intuitive marketing architect, healer, international speaker, and founder of Healing Millions. After 18 years in corporate marketing, she combined her expertise with her own healing journey to create the IlluminatedExperience, guiding healers past fear, self-doubt, and financial instability. Through her Healing Millionsmembership, mastermind, and global initiatives like The Spark of Joy for children, she inspired healers to rediscover their magic and become beacons of love and light in a world that desperately needs healing.Her new book, Healing Millions: Heal, Earn, and Impact Millions by Doing the Work You Love, launched in May on Amazon and is now available at Barnes & Noble , Kobo, Apple Books, and other major outlets worldwide. More than a business manual, it’s a blueprint for heart-led entrepreneurs to create a predictable income and powerful impact without losing their soul or sacrificing family time.In Healing Millions, readers will discover:-The one mistake 99% of healers make that keeps them invisible and how to flip it.-How to stand out in a crowded market and attract soul-aligned clients with ease.-Maglic’s proven IlluminatedExperience method blends energy, mindset, and business.-How to build a profitable, predictable, and scalable healing business without burnout.Since its release, Healing Millions has already reached readers in more than 190 countries and 20,000 libraries worldwide. With expanded distribution, Maglic’s vision is clear: to put the book into the hands of every healer ready to rise and help bring peace and healing to a struggling world.ContactWebsite: ninamaglic.comEmail: contact@ninamaglic.comHealing Millions is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and other major booksellers worldwide. Request your review copy today or schedule an interview with Nina Maglic to discover how she is empowering healers to rise and transform the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.