Demand for Farm Animal Drugs Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $26.78 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Farm Animal Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Farm Animal Drugs Market Be By 2025?

Over the recent years, the market size for farm animal drugs has been demonstrating impressive growth. A surge from $19.41 billion in 2024 to $20.66 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%, is anticipated. The significant growth recorded in the past is a result of rising consumer inclination towards animal products, growth in zoonotic diseases, preventative measures and control of diseases, expanded livestock farming, and the increase in global population.

In the upcoming years, robust growth is predicted for the farm animal drugs market, which is expected to surge to $26.78 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth in the projection period can be credited to increasing awareness about antimicrobial resistance, the effect of climate change on livestock health, a heightened emphasis on animal nutrition, and a rise in alternative proteins. Other contributing factors include phytogenic feed additives, biopharmaceuticals for livestock, and digital platforms for the management of farm animal health. The forecasted period will also see significant trends such as advancements in veterinary medical technology, precision livestock farming technologies, blockchain technology for supply chain transparency, and the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Farm Animal Drugs Market Landscape?

The farm animal drug market is predicted to expand as meat consumption grows. The term ""meat consumption"" refers to the use of animal flesh as nourishment, generally derived from livestock such as chickens, pigs, or cows. Farm animal drugs boost animal development and enhance how food is converted into meat, implying that a rise in meat consumption is likely to boost demand for these drugs. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported in April 2023 that beef meat consumption rose from 12,712 metric tons in 2021 to 12,803 metric tons in 2022. Similarly, pork meat consumption saw a surge from 9,918 metric tons in 2021 to 9,959 metric tons in 2022, and chicken meat consumption escalated from 17,164 metric tons in 2021 to 17,674 metric tons in 2022. Hence, the growing trend in meat consumption is fuelling the expansion of the farm animal drug market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Farm Animal Drugs Market?

Major players in the Farm Animal Drugs include:

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Zoetis Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Hester Biosciences Limited

• Ceva Santé Animale SA

• Virbac SA

• Huvepharma Inc

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Farm Animal Drugs Market In The Globe?

Leading entities in the farm animal drugs market are prioritizing the development of antimicrobial medications, such as water-soluble granules, specifically designed for female swine breeding to strengthen their market position. These water-soluble granules are solid particles that dissolve readily in water, often utilized for the accurate and efficient distribution of substances in a range of applications. For example, in October 2023, Pharmgate Animal Health, a livestock pharmaceutical company based in the US, achieved FDA approval for its Aivlosin Water Soluble Granules (WSG)—a product containing 62.5% w/w tylvalosin as tylvalosin tartrate created for breeding female pigs. The solution, which is an antimicrobial drug, is available only by veterinary prescription, and it is administered via drinking water at a concentration of 50 ppm tylvalosin over a five-day period. The approval broadens the drug's application, enabling it to be used for managing porcine proliferative enteropathy and swine respiratory disease in breeding females during epidemic situations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Farm Animal Drugs Market

The farm animal drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Anti-Infective, Parasiticides, Anti-Inflammatory, Anesthetics, Analgesics, Hormones And Related Product, Other Products

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Other Routes

3) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Other Channels

4) By Animal: Livestock Animals, Equine

Subsegments:

1) By Anti-Infective: Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals

2) By Parasiticides: Endectocides, Anthelmintics, Ectoparasiticides

3) By Anti-Inflammatory: Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids

4) By Anesthetics: Local Anesthetics, General Anesthetics

5) By Analgesics: Opioids, Non-Opioid Analgesics

6) By Hormones And Related Products: Reproductive Hormones, Growth Promoters, Thyroid Hormones

7) By Other Products: Vaccines, Nutraceuticals, Diagnostic Products

Farm Animal Drugs Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the farm animal drugs market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The forecast shows ongoing growth in this market. The report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

