Reverend Michelle Love Announces New Offerings to Guide Individuals on Their Spiritual Journey

" — Reverend Michelle Love

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverend Michelle Love , a highly respected medium, psychic, and spiritual guide, announces the expansion of services nationally, both online and in-person, with a renewed focus on personalized spiritual guidance.Love is now offering one-on-one sessions, gallery readings, in addition to her one-on-one readings and mentorship. In addition, she is launching a 10-session mentorship program designed to help individuals discover their own spiritual insight, healing, and the purpose of their soul."For many years I have felt a strong call to work more intimately with individuals," said Rev. Love. "This new chapter allows me to devote my full attention to being a guide and a mentor, helping people discover their own spiritual gifts and find the peace and clarity they are seeking. It is a profound honor to witness a person's journey of self-discovery and enlightenment."Love has dedicated her life to helping others achieve enlightenment through spiritual experiences . Her approach is rooted in providing a supportive and safe environment for people to explore their inner world and connect with their higher selves. Her services, which are available both in-person and via Zoom, are tailored to meet each individual's unique needs, whether they are seeking messages with loved ones in the spiritual realm, guidance on life's challenges, or a deeper understanding of their spiritual path.Her services are designed to be a beacon for those on a quest for spiritual growth, and she helps clients navigate the complexities of life."My gift is to help people find the answers they are looking for," she said. "Through psychic insight, I act as a guide and through mediumship, I help those on the other side more easily connect to their loved ones.”In addition to private sessions Love is now offering a comprehensive 10-session online mentorship program that provides a structured and accessible way for people from all over the world to deepen their spiritual connection and cultivate a sense of inner peace, as well as develop a consistent meditation practice specifically enabling them to better connect with their higher self.In addition, she is now also offering the opportunity to host personal gallery readings for up to eight people. These private gatherings create a safe and sacred space for evidential mediumship, allowing for healing experiences in both the physical and spiritual realms.Love says these special gatherings offer personal experiences that help bring peace and enlightenment to individuals.“The most rewarding part of my work is seeing someone find their own light and realize their immense potential,” she said.For more information about Reverend Michelle Love, her services, or to book a session, please visit www. lightthewaynaples.com

