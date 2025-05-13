Del Alma Flowers Create a Better Environment for All

Noam Temkin, Co-Founder of Del Alma Flowers, shows a bouquet of South American Flowers grown at the conmpany gardens. The group partners with Tidey, a U.S. based organization to clean up plastic from ocean shores in North and South America. The Del Alma Group shows the amount of plastic picked up off the South American coastline in conjunction with Tidey, a U.S. based organization dedicated to cleaning up shores of North and South America. Tidey partners with groups to help them build busin A section of the growing area for the beautiful Ecuadorian flowers grown by Del Alma in South America.

Del Alma Flowers Partners with Tidey, a U.S. based organization that cleans up plastic along shores of North and South America, to beautify the environment.

Partnering with global companies like this helps us achieve our mission of keeping the world’s oceans free of plastic waste.” — Jeremy Porter

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Del Alma Group is known for their beautiful European and South American flower varieties, but the beauty they create in the environment doesn’t just come from their flowers. They are a plastic neutral company, helping keep oceans and shores free of plastic waste. For every pound of plastic used for packaging their flowers, Del Alma supports the collection and recycling of a pound of plastic from oceans, rivers, and coastal communities.Del Alma has collected over 50,000 pounds of plastic and created about 1,000 fair pay workdays for people experiencing poverty in Guatemala through their partnership with Tidey “Del Alma recently completed a second year as a plastic neutral company,” said Noam Temkin, Co-Founder of Del Alma Group. “We’ve worked hard to be pioneers of the sustainability standard for floral companies around the world.”Since starting their journey as a plastic neutral flower company, Del Alma has had a tremendous impact on stopping ocean plastic while at the same time creating jobs.“We are so excited to have Del Alma as a partner in our ocean plastic cleanup efforts,” said Jeremy Porter, president of Tidey. “Partnering with global companies like this helps us achieve our mission of keeping the world’s oceans free of plastic waste, which in turn helps the environment, improves human health, and protects marine life.”Del Alma supports a family of Ecuadorian flower farmers that bring a wholesome and holistic approach to their business. Members of their collective have been growing flowers for multiple generations. As a collective, the group grows more than 250 varieties of flowers.“We value our relationship with Del Alma,” Porter said. “Some of the Earth’s most precious natural landscapes are getting choked with cheap, never-biodegrading plastic refuse. Our organization is committed to empowering both individuals and local communities in plastic-suffocated regions to put plastic in its proper place and keep nature as pure as it was always meant to be.”For more information on Del Alma Flowers , visit www.delalmagroup.com . For more information on the Tidey, visit www.tideyocean.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.