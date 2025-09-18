AllScale Partners with Asseto to Expand Stablecoin Utility Through Real-World Asset Investment Access

AllScale partners with Asseto to bring secure, yield-bearing RWA products to global stablecoin earners, expanding utility beyond payments.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Asseto , a leading RWA (real-world asset) tokenization platform bridging traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). The collaboration marks a significant step toward enabling stablecoin-native capital growth for freelancers, creators, and small businesses around the world.Asseto provides regulated, tokenized investment products across a range of asset classes, including funds, bonds, private credit, real estate, and gold. Backed by HashKey Group and supported by BNB Chain and Hong Kong Cyberport, Asseto is one of the most established tokenization platforms in the Asian market.Key Benefits of the Partnership- Yield-Bearing Tools for Earners: AllScale users can soon access Asseto’s products such as CASH+, a tokenized money market fund backed by CMSAM(HK), and AoABT, the first on-chain arbitrage strategy designed for stablecoin liquidity providers.- End-to-End Capital Flow: From earning stablecoins through AllScale’s invoicing, payroll, and commerce tools to allocating capital into compliant investment vehicles—all within the same ecosystem.- Compliance-First Infrastructure: Both companies are aligning on regulated, intuitive solutions built for long-term adoption in emerging markets and beyond.Use Cases in Action- Invoicing + Growth: Freelancers can invoice and get paid in stablecoins, then seamlessly allocate earnings into Asseto’s tokenized investment products.- Social Commerce + Yield: Digital sellers using AllScale Biolinks will be able to direct surplus funds into structured on-chain strategies in the future.- Payroll + Preservation: Global teams paid through AllScale can soon preserve purchasing power and access regulated investment options directly from their wallets.About AllScaleAllScale is the modular stablecoin operating system for micro businesses, enabling cross-border invoicing, commerce, and payroll with compliance-first design.About AssetoAsseto specializes in tokenizing real-world assets, offering end-to-end infrastructure for compliant issuance, distribution, and settlement on-chain.

