UPDATE – Tuesday, September 16, 2025

CANADA, September 16 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

1:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe.

Note for media:

2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with canola industry leaders. He will be joined by the Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald, the Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, the Secretary of State (Rural Development), Buckley Belanger, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Kody Blois.

Closed to media

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Note for media:

