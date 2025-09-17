CBP officers seize more than $557K in heroin at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend intercepted more than $557,000 in alleged heroin concealed within a vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to apply their inspection skills together with the latest technology, and that combination yielded this significant hard narcotics interception,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify our steadfast commitment to CBP’s border security mission.”

Packages containing 29 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

On Sept. 14, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge encountered a 63-year-old male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico driving a 2008 Chrysler Voyager and referred the vehicle for secondary examination. During secondary examination, CBP officers conducted further inspection of the vehicle, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 12 packages of alleged heroin with a combined weight of 29.05 pounds (13.18 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The heroin has a total estimated street value of $557,237.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.