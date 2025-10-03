CBP reminds travelers of Sukkot travel guidance
WASHINGTON—As the estimated travel period for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminds travelers to use vigilance when crossing the nation’s ports of entry.
Beginning after sundown Oct. 6, until after nightfall Oct. 13, travelers observing Sukkot may carry religious items that are normally regulated to prevent the introduction of invasive pests and diseases. These items, including ethrogs, palm fronds (lulav), twigs of willow (aravah) and myrtle (hadassim), might be allowed into the United States after inspection by CBP agriculture specialists.
The following guidance is provided for travelers:
- Ethrogs: Travelers can bring ethrogs into the U.S. through specific ports in the North Atlantic or Northern Pacific regions. The ethrog will need to be unwrapped so a CBP agriculture specialist can inspect it and will not be allowed in if they find pests or insect damage.
- Palm Fronds: Single palm fronds will be inspected by CBP agriculture specialists and released if they find no pests or symptoms of disease.
- Twigs of Willow: European twigs of willow are prohibited from entering the United States, but if they come from other locations, they will be inspected by CBP agriculture specialists and released if no pests or symptoms of disease, such as being green in color, having soft tissue, or sprouted buds are found.
- Twigs of Myrtle: Twigs of myrtle will be inspected by agriculture specialists and released if no pests or symptoms of disease are found.
CBP is committed to treating all travelers with respect and dignity at all U.S. ports of entry. More information on seasonal foods and plant items can be found here.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.