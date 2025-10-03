CBP reminds travelers of Sukkot travel guidance

WASHINGTON—As the estimated travel period for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminds travelers to use vigilance when crossing the nation’s ports of entry.

Beginning after sundown Oct. 6, until after nightfall Oct. 13, travelers observing Sukkot may carry religious items that are normally regulated to prevent the introduction of invasive pests and diseases. These items, including ethrogs, palm fronds (lulav), twigs of willow (aravah) and myrtle (hadassim), might be allowed into the United States after inspection by CBP agriculture specialists.

The following guidance is provided for travelers:

Ethrogs: Travelers can bring ethrogs into the U.S. through specific ports in the North Atlantic or Northern Pacific regions. The ethrog will need to be unwrapped so a CBP agriculture specialist can inspect it and will not be allowed in if they find pests or insect damage.

Palm Fronds: Single palm fronds will be inspected by CBP agriculture specialists and released if they find no pests or symptoms of disease.

Twigs of Willow: European twigs of willow are prohibited from entering the United States, but if they come from other locations, they will be inspected by CBP agriculture specialists and released if no pests or symptoms of disease, such as being green in color, having soft tissue, or sprouted buds are found.

Twigs of Myrtle: Twigs of myrtle will be inspected by agriculture specialists and released if no pests or symptoms of disease are found.

CBP is committed to treating all travelers with respect and dignity at all U.S. ports of entry. More information on seasonal foods and plant items can be found here.