WaiveDx to Showcase AI-Driven Precision Health at ConV2X Symposium 2025

WaiveDx’s David Stefanich to present Nymara AI at ConV2X 2025, showcasing how AI-driven precision health can advance global equity in care.

GREENVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WaiveDx, a leader in AI-powered precision health, is proud to announce that Chief Technical Officer David Stefanich will address global healthcare leaders at the ConV2X Symposium on September 25–26, 2025, in Cambridge, MA, highlighting the transformative potential of the company’s Nymara AI engine in decentralized healthcare and global health equity. This prestigious event, aligned with international health innovation goals, gathers pioneers in blockchain, AI, and emerging technologies to advance patient-centered care.WaiveDx leverages Nymara to automate clinical interpretation, consent management, compliance, and predictive modeling, transforming genetic and biomarker data into personalized health recommendations with unparalleled speed and precision. Seamlessly integrating with electronic medical records (EMRs), laboratory systems, pharmacy networks, wearables, and smart platforms, WaiveDx ensures secure, HIPAA-compliant data management through blockchain technology. The company’s pharmacogenomics (PGx) and personal genomics services generate tailored protocols, reducing adverse drug events enabling proactive, personalized care."At WaiveDx, we believe the future of healthcare depends on turning complex genetic and biomarker data into actionable insights that empower patients and providers. Our Nymara AI engine makes precision health scalable, secure, and accessible, whether in a major health system or a rural clinic. By uniting AI, blockchain, and clinical science, we’re redefining how healthcare can be delivered with equity, safety, and speed." – David Stefanich, Chief Technical Officer, WaiveDxAt ConV2X, Stefanich will present WaiveDx’s vision for scaling precision health globally, showcasing how its AI-driven solutions can impact healthcare.WaiveDx is an AI-powered precision health company revolutionizing personalized care through its Nymara AI engine. By integrating with healthcare and smart platforms, WaiveDx delivers data-driven diagnostics and tailored protocols, enhancing outcomes in highly regulated markets.

