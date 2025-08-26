WaiveDx and WellGenx Announce Strategic Merger to Lead AI-Driven Personalized Innovation

Future of Wellness

WaiveDx & WellGenx Merge: Pioneering AI-Driven Personalized Wellness Revolution

WaiveDx technology removes traditional barriers of both reach and accessibility, enabling our anti-aging, wellness, and longevity platform to be delivered and accessed anywhere.” — Justin Jones

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WellGenx, a pioneer in genetics-based wellness, anti-aging, and longevity solutions, has officially merged with WaiveDx, an advanced healthcare AI platform with a wide range of digital capabilities. Together, they form one of the most comprehensive ecosystems in digital wellness health uniting artificial intelligence, clinical diagnostics, genomics, and personalized supplement recommendations into a single, scalable solution for both consumer and enterprise markets.Turning Data Into Personalized ActionBy integrating WaiveDx’s robust AI infrastructure with WellGenx’s proprietary products and consumer testing platforms, the newly combined company is launching a new era of healthcare where lab results immediately translate into real-world action. This includes personalized supplement protocols, behavioral guidance, genetically tailored skincare recommendations, and wellness interventions all delivered in real time.Bridging the Gap Between Data and ResultsAt the heart of the merger is a shared mission: to make diagnostics meaningful. Unlike traditional lab reports that merely inform, the WaiveDx-WellGenx platform delivers instant, actionable insights grounded in genetics, biomarkers, and intelligent health modeling. The system is designed to serve consumers, healthcare providers, researchers, and legal professionals with clinical-grade precision and consumer-friendly accessibility.“This represents a major evolution in both our understanding of longevity and wellness and, most importantly, in how care is delivered and received,” said Justin Jones, President of WaiveDx. “WaiveDx technology removes traditional barriers of both reach and accessibility, enabling our anti-aging, wellness, and longevity platform to be delivered and accessed anywhere.”A Unified Platform Built for ScaleWaiveDx’s AI engine already supports functions such as laboratory automation, secure data reporting, clinical trial modeling, and behavioral analytics. With the integration of WellGenx’s proven supplement protocols and at-home testing kits, the platform now expands its reach into key high-growth sectors, including:• Consumer wellness and longevity• Clinical and integrative healthcare• Legal and forensic applications• Government health initiatives• Corporate wellness and employee optimizationWaiveDx’s tech platform Nymara, is built on a blockchain-secured foundation, fully HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 certified for maximum data protection. The platform is designed for seamless integration with existing healthcare systems and offers white-label capabilities for partners aiming to scale their diagnostic or wellness services under their own brand.National Expansion UnderwayWith several contracts, partnerships, and pilot programs in development, the company is positioned for rapid national growth. Its unique blend of AI precision, consumer insight, and clinical depth offers a compelling solution for partners seeking transformative innovation without compromising reliability.“This merger isn’t just a strategic play, it’s a response to what the market demands,” said Nate Wilbourne, CEO of WaiveDx. “Healthcare must be intelligent, responsive, and actionable. Together, that’s what we are delivering.”About WellGenxWellGenx, headquartered in San Antonio, TX, delivers genetics-based solutions for anti-aging, wellness, longevity, and behavioral health. In collaboration with the NIH, National Human Genome Center, and multiple academia center, the company specializes in supplement and neuronutrient formulations, at-home testing, and precision protocols driven by DNA and lab-based data.About WaiveDxWaiveDx is an AI-driven healthcare technology company revolutionizing diagnostics through advanced platforms for laboratory operations, clinical decision support, data management and security, and research analytics. The company operates a state-of-the-art genetic laboratory infrastructure specializing in proprietary next-generation genetic testing, delivering precision insights that power data-informed care across medical, government, wellness, and research sectors. Waive provides one of the largest personalized medicine databases that focuses on improving patient outcomes while reducing the total costs of care.For media inquiries or partnership discussions, contact:Angela JonesDirector of Vibes & Visibility

