The Government of Saskatchewan is Investing in Fire Safety System Upgrades

CANADA, September 16 - Released on September 16, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan recently undertook upgrading the fire safety systems in two of its buildings.

Work has been completed in the east wing of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Building in Regina, with upgrades to the Wascana Place building expected to be completed in Fall 2025.

Crews first upgraded the west wing sprinkler system in the CBC Building as part of a renovation to prepare space for the Saskatchewan Archives records. They completed the east wing and upon completion the entire building is now fully sprinklered.

Wascana Place's fire and life safety system was compliant with the standards in place at the time of construction. These upgrades will ensure the facility now meets modern fire and safety requirements.

"These upgrades are an important investment in the safety and longevity of our government buildings," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "By keeping these safety systems up to date, we are ensuring these facilities remain usable and compliant for many years to come."

The province has set up maintenance contracts to conduct regular tests and replace parts as needed. Ongoing maintenance contracts are kept current through the standard procurement process. These upgraded systems will provide fire and life safety protection in compliance with today's codes and standards.

The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to the maintenance of its buildings and providing a safe environment for Saskatchewan residents.

