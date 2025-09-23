U Store It Debuts Flagship Dublin Facility with OpenTech Alliance Solutions

U Store It Outfits Flagship Facility with Keyless Entry, Anytime Self-Service Rentals and Seamless Facility Access U Store It Offers Customers Keyless Entry with INSOMNIAC SmartLock® unit locks U Store It Manages Facility Access with INSOMNIAC CIA

Europe’s largest self storage site adopts advanced technology to enhance operations and tenant experience

Technology is at the center of how we want to run our business and serve our customers. It’s a big step forward for us, and a model we believe represents the future of self storage in Europe.” — Karen Brennan, CEO at U Store It

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, a global PropTech provider for self storage, is proud to announce that U Store It selected its industry-leading solutions to power the company’s new flagship property in Dublin — the largest self storage facility in Europe. The milestone site showcases how technology is transforming the tenant experience and helping operators run smarter, safer, more efficient businesses.

The facility brings together four OpenTech solutions seeing strong adoption across Europe and the UK: INSOMNIAC® CIA access control, a full-service INSOMNIAC® self-service kiosk, INSOMNIAC® SmartLock electronic locks, and the INSOMNIAC® OpenNet™ wireless mesh network. All are connected through OpenTech’s IoE platform, which also powers smart sensors that track critical facility events and assets. This unified approach allows U Store It to extend automation, reduce tenant friction, and make smarter operational decisions in real time.

Early feedback from U Store It’s operations team points to the strategic value of the integrated platform. Beyond extending rental and support capabilities outside of traditional office hours, the technology delivers detailed insights into customer activity on-site. This level of visibility not only strengthens security but also helps staff make better-informed decisions about staffing, operations, and customer engagement.

“Technology is at the center of how we want to run our business and serve our customers,” said Karen Brennan, CEO at U Store It. “OpenTech’s solutions allow us to offer tenants more convenience while giving our staff the visibility and tools they need to manage the site efficiently. It’s a big step forward for us, and a model we believe represents the future of self storage in Europe.”

To align with this strategy, U Store It also leverages Uniti AI to support its Dublin facility, an AI-powered platform that connects with customers across email, web, chat, SMS, WhatsApp and voice around the clock. Uniti has recently named OpenTech as its exclusive human escalation and sales partner in self storage, allowing seamless handoff from AI-driven interactions to live support when needed. This unified interaction model gives tenants faster responses while capturing more rentals and sales opportunities.

“U Store It’s flagship Dublin facility demonstrates how leading operators are using technology to solve everyday operational challenges while future-proofing their facility,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO at OpenTech Alliance. “From extending rental access beyond office hours, meeting tenant expectations for keyless entry and gaining full visibility into property activity, these are solutions designed to address real pain points and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

The site will be a highlight of the upcoming FEDESSA Facility Tours, giving operators across Europe and the UK the opportunity to tour this next-generation facility and see OpenTech’s technology in action. Company representatives will also be on-site during the FEDESSA Conference and Trade Show later this month to connect with owners, operators and investors (Stand 43).

With technology now deployed in more than 13,000 facilities worldwide, OpenTech Alliance continues to see rapid adoption of its solutions in Europe, where operators are embracing automation, keyless entry and self-service technology to meet shifting tenant expectations and future-proof their businesses.

For more information about OpenTech Alliance’s self storage technology solutions in Europe, visit www.opentechalliance.com or contact the company today.

