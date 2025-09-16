Submit Release
House subcommittee holds hearing on tax-exempt hospitals

The House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee today hosted a hearing on tax-exempt hospitals. The AHA submitted a statement for the hearing, highlighting the amounts that tax-exempt hospitals spend annually on community benefits and where those funds are spent. The AHA also highlighted its analysis released Sept. 10 that found tax-exempt hospitals provided nearly $150 billion in total benefits to communities in 2022, marking a nearly 50% increase in community benefit spending from 2017. Additionally, the AHA explained why a flexible community benefit approach is best for communities as opposed to suggestions for a definition and evaluation from the Internal Revenue Service. 

