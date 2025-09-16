House Appropriations Committee releases continuing resolution bill text

The House Appropriations Committee today released bill text for a continuing resolution to fund the government through Nov. 21. The bill also extends key health care programs set to expire Sept. 30 through the length of the CR. They include extending the Medicare-dependent Hospital and low-volume adjustment programs, telehealth and hospital at home flexibilities, delaying Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital cuts, and extending the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act. The House is expected to vote on the measure this week. The Senate will follow in an attempt to avert a government shutdown by Sept. 30.

