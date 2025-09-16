Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,337 in the last 365 days.

House Appropriations Committee releases continuing resolution bill text

The House Appropriations Committee today released bill text for a continuing resolution to fund the government through Nov. 21. The bill also extends key health care programs set to expire Sept. 30 through the length of the CR. They include extending the Medicare-dependent Hospital and low-volume adjustment programs, telehealth and hospital at home flexibilities, delaying Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital cuts, and extending the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act. The House is expected to vote on the measure this week. The Senate will follow in an attempt to avert a government shutdown by Sept. 30.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Appropriations Committee releases continuing resolution bill text

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more