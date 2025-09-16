AHA chair discusses need for innovation during Newsweek event on digital health care 

AHA Chair Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Corewell Health in Michigan, gave the opening remarks at Newsweek’s Digital Health Care Forum today in New York City. She shared how innovation is critical to creating a stronger health care sector and important given recent regulatory and policy changes. The event featured health care leaders from across the country who shared strategies, challenges and impacts of recent technological innovations. Freese Decker highlighted the need for health care to innovate following regulatory changes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as well as challenges such as an aging population and shrinking workforce, among others.



“All of this comes together to what we already know in our hearts and our minds: Health care needs to transform and innovate to care for people in a different way that requires less funding and fewer people,” Freese Decker said. “We need to create a climate in which challenging opportunities open the door to remarkable success.”