PocketRN and Memory Lane Games Announce a National Strategic Partnership to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, a CMS Innovation Center Program, Aims to Increase Care Coordination, Support for Caregivers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PocketRN, a leader in virtual nursing, and Memory Lane Games, a leading digital health company focused on dementia support, announced they will form a National Strategic Partnership to test the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Under CMS’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model , PocketRN will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including: comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our revolutionary Nurse for Life model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said PocketRN CEO, Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines. “With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a dedicated, trusted nurse as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia at NO cost to them. Nurses are hands-down the best clinicians to be the ‘glue’ for patients and their families throughout their dementia journey–they've been doing so forever, and it's high-time their work is valued by our system.”“We’re delighted to be supporting the work of PocketRN and the aims of the CMS GUIDE program with our Dementia engagement App” said CEO Bruce Elliott. “The app is a powerful tool for Dementia carers to engage and redirect those suffering with Dementia. The feedback from families and professional carers has been inspiring, as they tell us that the App benefits the care-giver and the cared-for alike, especially at times of anxiety and agitation. It's easy to engage, structured cognitive stimulation delivers powerful reminiscence and genuine positive impact.”PocketRN’s partnership with Memory Lane Games to deliver the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaksfrom their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.For more information on CMS’ GUIDE Model, please visit:About Memory Lane GamesMemory Lane Games was born out of two friends, living in the Isle of Man, wanting to help their Moms. The App attracted local attention from health care professionals and spread across the world. The App now has over 100,000 downloads in over 100 countries. The firm won acclaim at the Mayo Clinic ASU Accelerator and has since been awarded accolades by Centre for Ageing & Brain Health Institute (Canada) and most recently awarded the John Hopper Impact Award in Chicago. The App is featured on Google’s We Are Play channel with over half a million views and growing.About PocketRNPocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a Nurse for Life. Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.