PocketRN and SYNERGY HomeCare Announce a National Strategic Partnership to Test Dementia Care Model Developed by CMS

Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, a CMMI Program, Aims to Increase Care Coordination, Support for Caregivers

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PocketRN, a leader in virtual nursing care, and SYNERGY HomeCare , a leading home care company, announced they will form a national strategic partnership to test the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their family caregivers. Under CMS’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model , PocketRN will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their family caregivers. This partnership allows for integration of medical and non-medical care in the home.According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, many people with dementia do not consistently receive high-quality, coordinated care, despite its prevalence. As a result, they experience poor outcomes, including high rates of hospitalization, emergency department visits, and post-acute care utilization. They also experience high rates of depression, behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, and poor management of other co-occurring conditions.The GUIDE Model, which launched July 2024, is testing a new payment approach for key supportive services for people living with dementia, including comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support family caregivers. People living with dementia and their family caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.SYNERGY HomeCare’s partnership with PocketRN is rooted in the fact that a significant portion of their client base has a dementia diagnosis. The company’s locations nationwide provide in-home memory care support for people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, as well as respite care for their family caregivers. Because of their frontline proximity to their clients, SYNERGY HomeCare caregivers are a critical cog in the continuum of care for individuals living with dementia, making this a powerful strategic alliance.PocketRN’s partnership with SYNERGY HomeCare to deliver the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their family caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling family caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Under this partnership, PocketRN will refer families in need of respite care to local SYNERGY HomeCare agencies. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care. Similarly, SYNERGY HomeCare can refer their clients to PocketRN in the event they would benefit from 24/7 access to virtual clinical support.“This is an exciting collaboration that amplifies and elevates the services both PocketRN and SYNERGY HomeCare bring to their clients,” said Rich Paul, Chief Operating Officer for SYNERGY HomeCare. “As the fastest growing home care franchise in a relatively young industry, we have a tremendous opportunity to positively impact a large number of people affected by dementia. SYNERGY HomeCare has a long history of aligning with a wide array of national partners, health plans, and third-party payers to create a highly diversified referral base and extend services to a greater pool of clients. Our partnership with PocketRN is another excellent example of our ability to survey the evolving home care landscape and find meaningful ways to deliver even more value through strategic partnerships.”“We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with SYNERGY HomeCare to bring our revolutionary Nurse for Life model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said PocketRN CEO, Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines. “With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a dedicated, trusted nurse as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia at NO cost to them. Nurses are a critical part of the care continuum across all health fields and even more so as they provide a cohesive ‘glue’ for patients and their families throughout their dementia journey.”For more information on CMS’ GUIDE Model, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide About SYNERGY HomeCareSYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 240 franchises operating in more than 550 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com or find an in-home care location near you Media Contact:Melissa DrakeImagine ProductionsMelissa@imagineprstrategy.com(732) 236-1569About PocketRNPocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a Nurse for Life. Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time. For more information, visit www.pocketrn.com or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.Media Contact:William LeinerPocketRNChief Operating Officerwill.leiner@pocketrn.com

