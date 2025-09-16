Confirmed results of Legislative Assembly direct election

MACAU, September 16 - The General Audit Committee of the Legislative Assembly Election announced today the confirmed results of the direct election for the eighth Legislative Assembly.

After reviewing some ballots that had been matters of contention, a total of 24 votes, including eight disputed votes and 16 votes originally deemed invalid have been confirmed valid.

A total of 175,272 ballots was cast on Sunday (14 September) for the direct election. There were 162,232 valid votes; 5,987 blank ballot papers; and 7,053 invalid votes.

The 14 members-elect of the eighth Legislative Assembly are:

Mr José Maria Pereira Coutinho with 43,367 votes Ms Song Pek Kei with 29,464 votes Ms Lei Cheng I with 27,435 votes Mr Leong Hong Sai with 21,750 votes Mr Chan Hao Weng with 21,683.5 votes Mr Lao Chi Ngai with 21,464 votes Ms Wong Kit Cheng with 18,752 votes Mr Lei Leong Wong with 14,732 votes Mr Leong Sun Iok with 13,717.5 votes Mr Ngan Iek Hang with 10,875 votes Mr Che Sai Wang with 10,841.75 votes Mr Lee Koi Ian with 10,732 votes Ms Loi I Weng with 9,376 votes Mr Chan Lai Kei with 7,366 votes

The confirmed results are on display and accessible to the public at the Election Information Centre in the Public Administration Building and the website of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election.