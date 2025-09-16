Confirmed results of Legislative Assembly direct election
MACAU, September 16 - The General Audit Committee of the Legislative Assembly Election announced today the confirmed results of the direct election for the eighth Legislative Assembly.
After reviewing some ballots that had been matters of contention, a total of 24 votes, including eight disputed votes and 16 votes originally deemed invalid have been confirmed valid.
A total of 175,272 ballots was cast on Sunday (14 September) for the direct election. There were 162,232 valid votes; 5,987 blank ballot papers; and 7,053 invalid votes.
The 14 members-elect of the eighth Legislative Assembly are:
- Mr José Maria Pereira Coutinho with 43,367 votes
- Ms Song Pek Kei with 29,464 votes
- Ms Lei Cheng I with 27,435 votes
- Mr Leong Hong Sai with 21,750 votes
- Mr Chan Hao Weng with 21,683.5 votes
- Mr Lao Chi Ngai with 21,464 votes
- Ms Wong Kit Cheng with 18,752 votes
- Mr Lei Leong Wong with 14,732 votes
- Mr Leong Sun Iok with 13,717.5 votes
- Mr Ngan Iek Hang with 10,875 votes
- Mr Che Sai Wang with 10,841.75 votes
- Mr Lee Koi Ian with 10,732 votes
- Ms Loi I Weng with 9,376 votes
- Mr Chan Lai Kei with 7,366 votes
The confirmed results are on display and accessible to the public at the Election Information Centre in the Public Administration Building and the website of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election.
