Commerce selects Guidehouse to run IRA Home Rebate programs

Commerce has chosen Guidehouse to serve as the rebate administrator for the IRA Home Energy Rebate programs. With experience supporting similar initiatives in Colorado, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan, Guidehouse brings a strong background in program design and administration. They’ll conduct training and onboarding for contractors participating in the Qualified Contractor Network. This training will cover the processes and requirements associated with the IRA Home Energy Rebates.

In addition to training, Guidehouse will issue payments to contractors for completed rebate-related work. They will manage the receipt of rebate applications submitted by homeowners, renters and building owners. Commerce will send additional updates regarding training schedules, onboarding procedures, and payment processing protocols in the next several months, in preparation for program launch.