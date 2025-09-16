Submit Release
PWB Retreat – October 2-3, 2025

The Washington State Public Works Board will be holding its October Retreat from October 2-3, 2025.

  • Day 1 of the retreat will be from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 2.
  • Day 2 of the retreat will be from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 3.

Both sessions are open to the public and can be attended either in-person at the LOTT Clean Water Alliance Board Room in Olympia (500 Adams St NE Olympia, WA 98501) or online via Zoom.

