Denver's BKC Kitchen and Bath Wins Silver in 47th Annual Qualified Remodeler Master Design Awards

BKC Kitchen and Bath 2025 Master Design Awards Winner

BKC Designer Candice Hill Honored for Outstanding Kitchen Transformation

Receiving this award from Qualified Remodeler is truly an honor and a testament to our team's commitment to exceptional design and craftsmanship.” — Paul Hoff, CEO of BKC Kitchen and Bath

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BKC Kitchen and Bath of Denver, Colorado has been named a winner in the 47th Annual Qualified Remodeler Master Design Awards contest. BKC won a Silver Award in the 'Kitchen Remodels $50,000-$75,000' category for designer Candice Hill's Refined French Country Kitchen project.Sponsored by Qualified Remodeler magazine, the Master Design Awards is the premier national contest recognizing outstanding achievement in residential remodeling projects in 22 categories, and includes home renovation companies from across the country. Entries are judged on aesthetic appeal, construction techniques used, handling of unusual situations, attention to detail, functionality of space and overall impression of the project.This award-winning project, in partnership with Torrey Custom Homes, transformed a cramped, dimly lit kitchen into a spacious, light-filled culinary sanctuary. Through significant structural modifications and thoughtful design choices, BKC Kitchen and Bath created a transitional space featuring clean lines, subtle detailing, and a harmonious blend of finishes."This project was incredibly rewarding because we were able to honor the century-old Craftsman Bungalow's architectural heritage while creating a bright, functional space that perfectly matched our client's vision," explains designer Candice Hill. "The new kitchen features an artful trio of finishes — black, white, and cherry wood — from David Bradley Cabinetry that creates a sophisticated culinary space, perfectly blending contrast and warmth."“It’s always an honor to see our cabinetry used in such inspiring ways,” shares Koch and Co., the parent company of David Bradley Cabinetry. “BKC Kitchen and Bath continues to elevate kitchen design, and this award-winning project is a testament to their talent and vision. We’re proud to be part of a renovation that blends beauty, function, and craftsmanship so seamlessly.”"Receiving this award from Qualified Remodeler is truly an honor and a testament to our team's commitment to exceptional design and craftsmanship," says Paul Hoff, CEO of BKC Kitchen and Bath. "This recognition reinforces our dedication to creating spaces that not only meet our clients' functional needs but also reflect their personal style."About BKC Kitchen and BathEstablished in 1978, BKC Kitchen and Bath is Denver's leading provider of premium cabinetry and comprehensive design services, collaborating with clients to craft exquisite kitchens, baths, and whole-home cabinet projects. At BKC, surpassing client expectations is our focus. Renowned for our exceptional service, we cater to both homeowners and industry professionals to create fresh, functional spaces that inspire and delight.As a 30-year member of the National Kitchen and Bath Association, BKC is committed to elevating client experiences by following the NKBA guidelines for industry professionalism and design standards. BKC is also an A+ rated accredited partner with the Better Business Bureau.Dream. Design. Deliver.™(BKC and Dream. Design. Deliver. are trademarks of BKC Kitchen and Bath)Discover more about BKC Kitchen and Bath at bkckitchenandbath.com About Qualified RemodelerFounded in 1975, Qualified Remodeler was the first magazine dedicated to serving the residential remodeling market. The magazine is published by SOLA Group, Inc., and serves an audience of more than 83,000 residential remodeling firms.Additional information on the Master Design Awards can be found in the September 2025 issue of Qualified Remodeler and at qualifiedremodeler.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.