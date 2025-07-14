Denver’s BKC Kitchen and Bath Wins Two 2025 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence

National Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence Regional Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing to set new standards of professionalism, 66 remodeling companies from across the United States were named winners at the 2025 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence. The entries were judged on overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure. BKC Kitchen and Bath is honored to win both national and regional awards in this year’s competition.Previously the recipient of Chrysalis Awards in 2023 and 2024 for outstanding kitchen renovation, BKC is proud to receive two awards this year — the only company to receive double recognition in the 2025 competition. BKC Designer Jennie Showers received the National Award in the Kitchen Renovation $75,000-$150,000 category. BKC Designer Candice Hill received the Regional Award in the Kitchen Renovation <$75,000 category.“This is the third consecutive year BKC Kitchen and Bath has won a Chrysalis award,” says Ken Kanline, Director of the Chrysalis Awards. “This year, they received two awards – national and regional in their respective categories – which demonstrates their ongoing commitment to excellence.”About the Winning ProjectsNational Award for Kitchen Renovation $75,000-$150,000: Modern Textured Walnut KitchenThis extensive renovation project, thoughtfully designed by Jennie Showers, converted a choppy, dysfunctional space into an open, flowing kitchen. The improved design removed an unworkable pantry, created a dedicated beverage wall with wine storage and built-in espresso maker, and introduced a larger island to accommodate up to six people. The redesign of the space, which features contemporary cabinetry from Primary Kitchen , dramatically improves functionality. The clients are encouraged to cook more frequently and enjoy their kitchen as the true heart of their home.“Primary Kitchen's success is a direct result of working with the best kitchen and bath showrooms in any given market. In the Denver market, there is no doubt that BKC Kitchen and Bath fits that description,” remarks PK representative, Corbin Campbell. “Their expert design team, paired with our high-tech manufacturing, creates stunning spaces that homeowners cherish.”Regional Award for Kitchen Renovation <$75,000: Refined French Country KitchenThe original kitchen in this century-old Denver Craftsman Bungalow was cramped and dimly lit. The new design, skillfully crafted by Candice Hill, transformed the space into an airy and bright culinary retreat. While respecting the home's architectural heritage, Candice created a modern, functional space that features a sophisticated black and white palette with European farmhouse elements. The transitional design, featuring premium David Bradley Cabinetry, maintains clean lines with subtle detailing while delivering a refined French Country charm that perfectly fulfills the client's vision.“It’s always an honor to see our cabinetry used in such inspiring ways. BKC Kitchen and Bath continues to elevate kitchen design, and this award-winning project is a testament to their talent and vision,” shares Koch and Co., parent company of David Bradley. “We’re proud to be part of a renovation that blends beauty, function, and craftsmanship so seamlessly.”About BKC Kitchen and BathFor over 45 years, BKC Kitchen and Bath has been the Denver area's premier supplier of premium cabinetry and award-winning design, helping clients create stunning kitchens, baths, and whole-house cabinet projects across Metro Denver and the Front Range.At BKC, we’ve built our reputation by providing unparalleled service to homeowners and trade professionals. If the design is a critical component of the plan, we can help to create a space that fits your style and budget, no matter if the project is small or large, simple or lavish.As a 30-year member of the National Kitchen and Bath Association, BKC is committed to elevating client experiences by following the NKBA guidelines for industry professionalism and design standards. BKC is also an A+ rated accredited partner with the Better Business Bureau.Dream. Design. Deliver.™(BKC and Dream. Design. Deliver. are trademarks of BKC Kitchen and Bath)Learn more about BKC Kitchen and Bath at www.bkckitchenandbath.com About the Chrysalis AwardsThe Chrysalis Awards program, begun in 1994, recognizes the nation’s best work in sixteen categories of residential and commercial remodeling. The Chrysalis Awards contest is open to all professional remodelers and design professionals in the United States.Photos and details of the 2025 award-winning projects can be seen on the Chrysalis website at www.chrysalisawards.com . For more information about the Chrysalis Awards, contact Ken Kanline at ken@buildingsongs.com.

