Governor Green Proclaims September 17, 2025 as Constitution and Citizenship Day in Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU, HAWAIʻI — The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, together with the Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education (PACE), proudly recognizes Governor Josh Green, M.D.’s proclamation of tomorrow, September 17, 2025, as Constitution and Citizenship Day in Hawaiʻi. This special day commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787 and highlights the enduring importance of constitutional governance throughout Hawaiʻi’s history.

As stated in the Governor’s proclamation, Constitution and Citizenship Day offers a unique opportunity for everyone in Hawaiʻi to reflect on our shared commitment to democratic values, civic participation, and the protection of individual rights. The day honors both the U.S. and Hawaiʻi’s own constitutional traditions, including the first written constitution of the Hawaiian Kingdom adopted in 1840, and encourages the people of our island community to engage in activities that deepen their understanding of Hawaiʻi’s distinctive constitutional history.

The PACE Commission, created by the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, is dedicated to advancing civic education for all members of our community. Through partnerships with schools, judges, attorneys, and civic organizations, and initiatives like the Judiciary History Center’s Speakers Bureau and Department of Education’s Schools of Democracy program, PACE aims to provide robust opportunities for everyone in Hawaiʻi to learn about democracy, the rule of law, and active citizenship. The Judiciary and PACE Commission encourage schools statewide to mark Constitution and Citizenship Day with special lessons, events, and programs that foster civic engagement and celebrate our constitutional heritage.

“Never has civic education been more important for the state of Hawaiʻi and the nation in raising the next generation of good citizens and civic leaders,” said Governor Green. “The U.S. Constitution is the source of our national freedoms, and the Hawaiʻi Constitution expresses the vision of the people of Hawaiʻi for the future—from the protection of traditional and customary rights to the right to a clean environment. Constitution and Citizenship Day is a perfect opportunity for reflection on how we can progress together as a people.”

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Lisa Ginoza, Chair of the PACE Commission, expressed appreciation to Governor Green for issuing the proclamation.

“The PACE Commission appreciates Governor Green’s recognition of Constitution and Citizenship Day and the essential role of civics education in our democracy,” said Justice Ginoza. “The Constitution is the foundation of our freedoms and rights. This day reminds us that active citizenship—through learning, participation, and civil engagement with each other—ensures that the important principles in our U.S. and Hawaiʻi Constitutions endure.”

For more information about PACE initiatives, visit www.civicshawaii.org or email info@civicshawaii.org.