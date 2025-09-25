Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Leadership Transition

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna will become Acting Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court on October 1, 2025, following the retirement of Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald at the end of September. Recktenwald is stepping down due to the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices and judges.

“On behalf of all judiciary employees, the bar, and the entire State of Hawaiʻi, I express our deepest appreciation to Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald for his Aloha Spirit-imbued leadership over the past 15 years, as well as his commitment to Access to Justice and the Rule of Law,” said Justice McKenna.

Justice McKenna has served on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court since 2011 and previously served as a judge in the District, Circuit, and Family Courts in the First Circuit, including as Senior Family Court Judge. She is the longest-serving active jurist in the Judiciary.

“Justice McKenna is uniquely qualified to lead the Judiciary at this pivotal time,” said Chief Justice Recktenwald. “She has served with distinction at nearly every level of our courts, and her deep experience and unwavering commitment to justice will guide us forward. I am excited that she will have the opportunity to use that vast knowledge to lead the Judiciary.”

Administrative Director of the Courts Rodney A. Maile will retire at the end of September after nearly 15 years in the Judiciary’s top administrative role.

“Rod Maile has led our Judiciary with integrity, a relentless commitment to service, and the savvy to navigate challenges to our independence and operations,” said Chief Justice Recktenwald. “It was a privilege to have served alongside him, and I am endlessly grateful for his wise counsel and support.”

Brandon M. Kimura, currently Director of the Judiciary’s Policy and Planning Department, has been appointed to succeed Maile as Administrative Director of the Courts effective October 1, 2025. He will serve in that capacity with Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts Daylin-Rose Heather.

Kimura has served in multiple leadership roles within the Judiciary, including six years as Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts. In 2022, he became the first person from Hawaiʻi to earn certification as a Fellow of the Institute for Court Management at the National Center for State Courts.

“Chief Justice Recktenwald and Director Maile have made an indelible impact on who I am and how I approach every issue. I am deeply grateful,” Kimura said. “I am humbled by this appointment and look forward to continuing to work with Chief Justice McKenna, Daylin, judges, judiciary employees, and our governmental and community partners.”

Justice McKenna added, “Mahalo nui loa also to Rod Maile for his stalwart and dedicated leadership as Administrative Director. I am extremely humbled and honored to be able to guide the Judiciary from October 1st until the next Chief Justice is sworn in, alongside Brandon, Daylin, and all our incredible and hard-working judges, administrators, and employees.”

“These transitions highlight the depth of leadership talent in our Judiciary,” Chief Justice Recktenwald said. “I am confident that Justice McKenna, Brandon, Daylin, and our entire team of judges and employees will continue to serve the people of Hawaiʻi with excellence.”