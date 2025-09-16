Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,328 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Numerous Charges

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: September 16, 2025, at approximately 1059 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 State Drive, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: False Alarms to Agencies of Public Safety, Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Estelle Wickwire                        

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Jamie Martin

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

 

VICTIM: Ashley Lenski

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 16, 2025, at approximately 1059 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of tumultuous behavior that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 36 State Drive, in Waterbury. Additionally, 911 call takers received numerous amounts of calls requesting service from Estelle Wickwire (56) of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Wickwire acted in a tumultuous manner towards Jamie Martin (38) of Waterbury, VT, a Juvenile and Ashley Lenski (41) of Waterbury, VT. This behavior is a violation of Wickwire’s court ordered Conditions of Release related to contact with Martin and disorderly behavior. Additionally, Wickwire committed the offense of False Alarms to Agencies of Public Service when she abused 911 services numerous times for fallacious statements.

 

Wickwire was issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on September 17, 2025, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 17, 2025, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Numerous Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more