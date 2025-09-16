Berlin Barracks/ Numerous Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: September 16, 2025, at approximately 1059 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 State Drive, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: False Alarms to Agencies of Public Safety, Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Estelle Wickwire

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Jamie Martin

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

VICTIM: Ashley Lenski

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 16, 2025, at approximately 1059 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of tumultuous behavior that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 36 State Drive, in Waterbury. Additionally, 911 call takers received numerous amounts of calls requesting service from Estelle Wickwire (56) of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Wickwire acted in a tumultuous manner towards Jamie Martin (38) of Waterbury, VT, a Juvenile and Ashley Lenski (41) of Waterbury, VT. This behavior is a violation of Wickwire’s court ordered Conditions of Release related to contact with Martin and disorderly behavior. Additionally, Wickwire committed the offense of False Alarms to Agencies of Public Service when she abused 911 services numerous times for fallacious statements.

Wickwire was issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on September 17, 2025, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 17, 2025, at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A