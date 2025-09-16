Berlin Barracks/ Numerous Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006504
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: September 16, 2025, at approximately 1059 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 State Drive, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: False Alarms to Agencies of Public Safety, Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Estelle Wickwire
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Jamie Martin
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
VICTIM: Ashley Lenski
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 16, 2025, at approximately 1059 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of tumultuous behavior that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 36 State Drive, in Waterbury. Additionally, 911 call takers received numerous amounts of calls requesting service from Estelle Wickwire (56) of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Wickwire acted in a tumultuous manner towards Jamie Martin (38) of Waterbury, VT, a Juvenile and Ashley Lenski (41) of Waterbury, VT. This behavior is a violation of Wickwire’s court ordered Conditions of Release related to contact with Martin and disorderly behavior. Additionally, Wickwire committed the offense of False Alarms to Agencies of Public Service when she abused 911 services numerous times for fallacious statements.
Wickwire was issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on September 17, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 17, 2025, at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
