Honoring 19-Year State Police Veteran

“Today, New York State Police Troop K tragically lost Sergeant and Station Commander Nigel K. Barnett. A 19-year veteran, Sergeant Barnett devoted his career to protecting others and serving his community with selfless dedication. I extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues, and join them in honoring his life and service during this time of profound loss.”

