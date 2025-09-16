Governor Mills Discusses Economic Issues and Opportunities with Katahdin Region Leadership

In Old Town, Governor also visits Old Town Canoe and Global Shipping Solutions

East Millinocket, MAINE -- Governor Mills today met with community leaders from Medway, Millinocket, and East Millinocket to discuss economic development, challenges, and opportunities in the Katahdin Region.

"From Baxter State Park, to Katahdin Woods and Waters, to the East and West Branches of the Penobscot River, and so many businesses and amazing communities, the Katahdin region has always been an extraordinary place to visit and to live in Maine," said Governor Mills. "It was great to hear from civic and business leaders from across the Katahdin region who are working hard every day to strengthen their communities and create economic opportunity for our citizens."

"We were honored to welcome Governor Janet Mills to the Katahdin region today. Her visit underscores the importance of investing in rural communities and supporting the people and projects that are shaping Maine's future. From workforce development to childcare expansion, the Governor's commitment to listening and collaborating with local leaders is a powerful reminder that rural Maine matters," said Debora J. Rountree, Executive Director of Rural Development Initiatives for Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Maine at Augusta. "We are grateful for her leadership and for the opportunity to showcase the innovation and resilience of our region. Strategic investments in workforce development and community infrastructure are driving long-term economic growth. The Governor's leadership reinforces that rural Maine is not only resilient but ripe with opportunity--and that with the right support, our communities can thrive."

"It was great to welcome Governor Mills back to East Millinocket and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing us here in the Katahdin Region" said East Millinocket Selectman and former U.S. Congressman Mike Michaud. "I appreciate the Mills Administration's deep commitment to rural Maine."

"The Katahdin Region is fortunate to have so many incredible resources - most importantly, the wonderful people that call it home," said Mike Duguay, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development."It was great to join Governor Mills to meet with local leaders to discuss the opportunities ahead of this proud community."

Earlier in the day, the Governor visited Global Secure Shipping in Old Town, a manufacturer of secure shipping containers developed by the University of Maine and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was a beneficiary of a $210,000 PRIME grant awarded through the Governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan.

"It was great to join Governor Mills today here in Old Town to hear from local businesses and talk about her administration's work to create good-paying jobs in our community," said Rep. Jim Dill, D-Old Town. "Investments in businesses like Global Secure Shipping are making Maine more competitive and building a stronger, more resilient economy."

"It was great to have Governor Mills in Old Town to see both the long history and promising future of manufacturing in our area, exemplified by these two companies. Maine must continue to invest in our people, building the knowledge and skills that will help our communities thrive and overcome headwinds like mill closures and high tariff costs," said Sen. Mike Tipping, D-Orono.

While in Old Town, the Governor also toured Old Town Canoe, a historic manufacturer of canoes and kayaks that has been producing small watercraft along the Penobscot River since 1898.

"Old Town has a proud history of innovation and manufacturing, and companies like Global Secure Shipping and Old Town Canoe are a testament to Old Town's enduring spirit of craftsmanship, innovation, and business friendly environment," said EJ Roach, Old Town's Director of Economic and Community Development. "We were pleased Governor Mills saw how these businesses are thriving in a modern economy, creating good-paying jobs, and carrying on a legacy of excellence that is uniquely Old Town."

Today's visits were the latest by Governor Mills around the state to hear from local business and civic leaders. Yesterday, the Governor visited Dover-Foxcroft in Piscataquis County. Last week, she visited Waterville and Gardiner in Kennebec County, Bangor in Penobscot County, and Sanford and Arundel in York County.