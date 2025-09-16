Truthifi Introduces Portfolio Monitoring Dashboard with 85+ Automated Investment Health Diagnostics

Fintech platform delivers institutional-grade monitoring capabilities to retail investors, supporting secure connections to 18,000+ financial institutions.

We're not just building better tools—we're engaging consumers to build greater trust with their providers.” — Scott Blandford

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truthifi , the world's first financial health monitoring app, recently announced the launch of its latest Dashboard, which features 85+ automated portfolio health diagnostics that transform how individual investors monitor and understand their financial assets. The platform now monitors over $600 million in assets and supports secure connections across 18,000+ banks and brokerages.The new Dashboard represents a paradigm shift from traditional investment reporting by delivering continuous, actionable insights rather than static, stale, overwhelming data. Meanwhile, the platform's analytics engine continuously scans for positive portfolio outcomes, hidden risks, above-market fees, concentration issues, and performance gaps."Traditional investment platforms overwhelm users with immediately out-of-date, generic data that provides little insight," says Scott Blandford, CEO of Truthifi. "Our Dashboard cuts through the noise to show investors exactly what needs their attention—and what doesn't. We've built the first platform that lets individual investors sleep better knowing they have continuous active monitoring and financial insights - with the same rigor that institutions have enjoyed for decades."Truthifi introduces several industry-first capabilities designed to address critical gaps in wealth management, where investors often struggle to understand what they own, what they're paying, and how their investments are performing relative to benchmarks:- Universal monitoring across 18,000+ institutions: The platform provides comprehensive oversight regardless of where investors hold their assets.- 85+ automated health diagnostics: Proprietary algorithms continuously scan for portfolio threats including concentration risks, correlation issues, above-market fees, underperforming assets, and misaligned strategies.- Intelligent summarization: The platform's "Long story short" tiles provide instant updates on the most important portfolio changes, eliminating the need to manually review multiple statements and dashboards.- Human-first design: Rather than overwhelming users with metrics, the Dashboard prioritizes actionable insights and lets users quickly get answers by selecting from a set of predefined portfolio questions."The investment industry has trained people to accept complexity as normal," Blandford says. "We're proving that sophisticated analysis can be delivered simply and transparently. We provide users with agency and advocacy into the wealth ecosystem. They now have access to the same level of portfolio oversight that was previously reserved for clients with millions in assets under management."Since launch, Truthifi has achieved significant market validation with users managing over $600 million in assets across diverse portfolio structures. The platform serves individual investors, financial advisors, and institutional sponsors seeking enhanced transparency and oversight capabilities.Customer testimonials highlight the Dashboard's impact on investment decision-making. "Truthifi allows me to cut through the noise, providing a single source of truth for how all my assets and managers are performing. I simply trust Truthifi," explained one user. Another user noted: "I am so happy with my Truthifi account—I can easily see all my money in one place... finally... and I know what's going on with hidden fees. This is a game changer that we all deserve."The Dashboard launch positions Truthifi at the forefront of the emerging financial health monitoring category, addressing the growing demand for transparency in an industry where conflicts of interest and opacity have historically prevailed. "We're not just building better tools—we're engaging consumers to build greater trust with their providers," Blandford says. "Every feature we develop serves our mission of empowering investors with the simple truth about their financial lives."Truthifi operates on a subscription model with no conflicts of interest—the company does not sell investment products or provide advice. This structure ensures unbiased analysis and customer focus. Truthifi plans to continue expanding its diagnostic capabilities and institutional coverage while maintaining its focus on simplicity and actionability for individual investors.About Truthifi: Truthifi is the world's first financial health monitoring app, dedicated to delivering transparency and clarity in wealth management. The platform empowers individual investors with institutional-grade monitoring tools while maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy. Through comprehensive portfolio analysis, performance transparency, and conflict-free operation, Truthifi is building trust in an industry that desperately needs it—for better outcomes and stronger growth.For investors seeking clarity, advisors wanting distinction, and an industry needing trust, Truthifi provides the essential infrastructure for transparent wealth management.For more information about Truthifi's Dashboard and comprehensive financial health monitoring platform, visit our

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.