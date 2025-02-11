Truthifi Launches The Map and The Global Statement, Revolutionizing Investment Management for Individual Investors

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truthifi, the next-generation investment management platform, is proud to announce the launch of The Map and The Global Statement, two groundbreaking tools designed to empower individual investors with unprecedented control and clarity over their financial portfolios. These cutting-edge solutions enable users to seamlessly organize their assets in a way that makes sense to them, leveraging an intuitive drag-and-drop interface while gaining real-time insights into their holdings, fees, performance, and risk across all investments, no matter where they are custodied.The Map reimagines portfolio organization by offering investors a fully customizable, visual representation of their assets and accounts. Through a simple and intuitive drag-and-drop UI, users can arrange and categorize their holdings according to their own preferences, bringing clarity to complex financial structures and enabling more informed decision-making.Complementing The Map, The Global Statement provides a unified, comprehensive overview of an investor’s entire financial landscape. By aggregating all investments into one accessible view, users can easily track fees, assess performance, and evaluate risk across multiple asset classes, accounts, and financial providers. This automatically refreshed holistic insight eliminates the need for manually reconciling scattered financial statements, offering a streamlined, stress-free approach to wealth management.“Traditional financial platforms force investors into rigid, one-size-fits-all structures that don’t always align with their personal needs,” said Scott Blandford, CEO at Truthifi. “With The Map and The Global Statement, we’re giving investors the freedom to shape their financial world in a way that makes sense to them while ensuring they have all the necessary tools to understand their investments and make informed decisions.”The launch of these innovative tools underscores Truthifi’s commitment to democratizing investment management and enhancing financial transparency. By equipping individuals with intuitive, data-driven solutions, Truthifi is reshaping how investors interact with their wealth.For more information about The Map and The Global Statement, visit www.truthifi.com or contact Mike Young at mike@truthifi.com or 609-751-0501.About Truthifi: Truthifi is a cutting-edge financial technology company dedicated to empowering individual investors with innovative tools that simplify portfolio management, enhance financial transparency, and drive smarter investment decisions. Through user-friendly, data-driven solutions, Truthifi is revolutionizing the way investors engage with their wealth.For updates and more, follow Truthifi on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X, or visit www.truthifi.com

