Curated for You and Microsoft Launch First-of-Its-Kind AI Fashion Experience in Copilot

Example of lifestyle search - Parisian Chic Fashion Vibe Curated for You Logo

REVOLVE, Steve Madden, Rent the Runway, and Lulus join the platform to bring lifestyle-led discovery to millions

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MFST)

We’re helping consumers discover fashion the way they actually think—based on plans, moods, and moments—and bringing it to life inside a tool they already use every day.” — Katy Aucoin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curated for You , the AI-powered lifestyle commerce platform, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) today unveiled their breakthrough collaboration, transforming how millions discover fashion. This collaboration officially launches curated fashion discovery in Microsoft Copilot, the everyday AI companion.The new experience is now live, allowing users to discover fashion through natural conversation. Whether you're asking “What should I wear to a beach wedding?” or “Outfit ideas for Italy,” Copilot now responds with context-aware, shoppable curations—powered by Curated for You’s intelligent merchandising engine.Top retailers—including REVOLVE , Steve Madden, Tuckernuck, Rent the Runway, and Lulus—are already live on the platform, showcasing curated fashion edits directly inside Copilot’s interface.“This launch is a major step forward in lifestyle commerce,” said Katy Aucoin, CEO of Curated for You. “We’re helping consumers discover fashion the way they actually think—based on plans, moods, and moments—and bringing it to life inside a tool they already use every day. It’s not just shopping; it’s discovery that feels personal.”“By infusing shopping with relevance and empathy, we’re turning Copilot into a style companion that understands your life,” said Jennifer Myers, Principal Product Manager for Microsoft Shopping. “This partnership bridges lifestyle intent with real-time curation, helping users go from idea to outfit seamlessly.”“At REVOLVE, we’ve always been at the forefront of merging fashion and technology to create the most engaging shopping experience for our customers. Partnering with Curated for You and Microsoft allows us to seamlessly deliver on this goal– by showing her highly relevant product curations right when she’s planning her next moment. This is more than a new channel—it’s a new era of discovery, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Divya Mathur, Chief Merchandising Officer & Fashion Director at REVOLVE.How it works:Users engage with Copilot agent through natural prompts—“What should I wear to a holiday party in NYC?” or “Outfits for Napa bachelorette weekend.”Curated for You instantly delivers personalized, trend- and event-based fashion edits from participating retailers. For retailers, this marks a powerful new marketing channel—placing their products in front of high-intent consumers at the exact moment they're seeking inspiration. This drives higher engagement and optimizes conversion rates by turning inspiration into instant action. And because Curated for You's magic lies in transforming event- and lifestyle-based merchandising into visually compelling stories, the experience feels far more relevant than traditional ads or generic product recommendations.Users can browse, click, and shop directly, shortening the path from inspiration to purchase.For retailers, this marks a powerful new marketing channel—placing their products in front of high-intent consumers at the exact moment they’re seeking inspiration. Because lifestyle shopping is inherently visual, consumers buy into aesthetics and aspirations—Curated for You’s stunning visual stories create experiences that feel far more relevant than traditional ads or generic product recommendations, driving higher engagement and conversions.About Curated For YouCurated For You (curatedforyou.io) revolutionizes e-commerce by providing contextualized shopping experiences, shifting from static product categories to lifestyle-driven experiences. Powered by agentic AI, CFY combines retailer performance data with real-world signals—such as trends, weather, and events—to deliver inspiring, visual stories that drive 3x engagement and millions in revenue. Leading retailers including REVOLVE, Lulus, and Steve Madden use CFY to create faster, more relevant, and more profitable customer journeys.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.