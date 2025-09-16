Curated for You Logo

Curated For You Raises $8.3M Seed Funding to Transform Retail with AI-Powered Contextualized Shopping Platform

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curated For You (CFY) announced $8.3 million in seed funding led by Florida Funders with participation from Mudita Venture Partners, Stage 2 Capital, Acronym VC, Dynamism Capital, and Dundee Ventures.Unlike traditional personalization that relies solely on past purchases, CFY's AI platform combines internal retailer data with real-time external signals—weather, events, cultural trends—to predict why consumers will buy. This proactive approach helps partners like Revolve, Saks Off Fifth, Free People, and Lululemon deliver perfectly timed contextualized shopping experiences while automating merchandising workflows.The Austin-based startup, led by founders Katy Aucoin and Mary Brendza, is building the next generation of retail personalization, already powering experiences across fashion’s biggest names and recently partnering with Microsoft to integrate AI-curated shopping into Copilot.About Curated For YouCurated For You (curatedforyou.io) revolutionizes e-commerce by providing contextualized shopping experiences, shifting from static product categories to lifestyle-driven experiences. Powered by agentic AI, CFY combines retailer performance data with real-world signals—such as trends, weather, and events—to deliver inspiring, visual stories that drive 3x engagement and millions in revenue. Leading retailers including REVOLVE, Lulus, and Steve Madden use CFY to create faster, more relevant, and more profitable customer journeys.

